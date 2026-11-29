Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 30, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 30, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 30:

1. Rahul Gandhi Asks "Brother" MK Stalin To Rethink Delimitation, Gets A Reply

2. Every Indian part of one ‘kutumb’, our youth wants India to lead world: Bhagwat

3. Drug addiction major challenge to dreams of youth: PM Modi

4. Delhi government opens Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ to media ahead of public viewing

5. 'Many Will Come Just To Clap': Shashi Tharoor On Lok Sabha With 850 MPs

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 30:

1. Russia Passes Biggest Defence Budget Since Soviet Era Amid Trump's Peace Call

2. Pak Actor's 2017 Selfie With Hafiz Saeed In Focus Amid Netflix Series Row

3. Israel 'Sanctions' Torture Of Palestinian Prisoners For Confessions: Report

4. Myanmar nationalists protest UN court's genocide ruling

5. Awami League activist killed in fresh violence in Bangladesh

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 30:

1. Why Dhruv Salutes After Every Milestone: Father's Kargil Story Revealed

2. Pant Gets Backing Amid Shot-Selection Debate: "Don't Have Right To Criticise"

3. Fan's Special Request To Harbhajan Amid Rising India-Pak On-Field Tensions

4. Jasprit Bumrah Hits All-Time Low With 'Worst Ever' Statistic In New Zealand

5. IND vs NZ second Test: New Zealand firmly in control despite Dhruv Jurel’s gritty century