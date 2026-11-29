The scheme will cover 6,279 schools with an allocation of Rs 1.89 crore. It offers an open platform to observe, appreciate and celebrate students' diverse skills, interests and creative work.

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For the current academic year, the 'Magizhudan Munnerum' days are scheduled for December 1, January 12 and February 2. Each government high and higher secondary school will receive Rs 3,000 to organise these three days.

Each school is encouraged to plan activities suited to its own environment, the age and abilities of its students, and the local resources available.

Student-Led Planning

The overall plan is to be developed collaboratively by student leaders, including 'Magizhudan Mutram' (Joyful Forum) group leaders, student ministers and class representatives.

Activities should cover a range of domains such as sports, arts, literature, quizzes, creative projects, innovations and technology.

Schedule on the Designated Days

On these days, students will get three hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon to showcase their skills and talents. Teachers will act as mentors and advisors rather than instructors.

Recognition for Exceptional Talent

Students who show outstanding performance may be recognised and commended for their unique abilities, encouraging them to pursue their interests with confidence.