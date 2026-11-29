Swami Vivekanand Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana: A big update has come for students in Uttar Pradesh. Under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, a large tablet distribution programme will be held in Meerut on November 30, 2026. Around 50,000 students from three academic sessions are expected to receive tablets at the event.

The program will be held at Shatabdi Nagar on the grounds adjacent to the Adhyayan School. The district administration has initiated preparations for the event. DM Dr. VK Singh, SSP BBGTS Murthy and other officials have visited the site. Preparations regarding seating arrangements, security and others are being made..

ALSO READ: Census vs Classroom: Teachers On Census Duty Seek Release From School Work In Uttarakhand Who Will Get a Free Tablet? The Tablets will be distributed to those who have admitted themselves in the courses of graduation and postgraduation after passing Class 12. The objective is to link students with online education. Will CM Yogi Adityanath Attend? There is a possibility that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may attend the event. However, the district administration had not yet received his final official schedule, so his presence cannot be treated as confirmed for now.

How to Check Your Name in the List Students do not need to apply separately for this scheme. Colleges and universities upload and verify beneficiary data on the DigiShakti portal. To check your name, students can follow these steps: -Visit the official DigiShakti website. -Contact your college's nodal officer. -Find out whether your name is on the beneficiary list. -Check your Aadhaar e-KYC status. -Get the date and place of distribution from your college. -Carry the identity documents your college asks for on the day of distribution. Documents That May Be Required Students should keep their details correct in college records. The following documents may be asked for: -Aadhaar card -College ID card -Admission or enrolment number -Details of the course -Passport-size photograph ALSO READ: CAT 2026 Exam Today: Check Slot-Wise Reporting Time, Documents Required Here Aadhaar e-KYC Is Mandatory:

Completion of Aadhaar e-KYC is mandatory in this regard. As per UPDESCO instructions, data is verified by the institution, approved by the university, and locked down by the department. Once that has been done, students are required to undergo Aadhaar verification.