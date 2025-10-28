Chiranjeevi Deepfake Scandal: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has become the latest victim of a shocking deepfake scandal that has caused widespread outrage. The 70-year-old actor, known for his legendary performances in films such as Indra, Tagore, and Waltair Veerayya, recently found his digitally altered images and videos circulating on adult websites. These obscene AI-generated clips, which falsely depict him in explicit content, have sparked concern across the Telugu film industry and among fans. According to reports, the videos were created using advanced artificial intelligence tools that morphed his face and body to make it appear as though he was part of inappropriate scenes.

Meanwhile, the scandal has not only disturbed fans but also raised serious questions about the unethical use of AI and the lack of regulation around deepfake technology. Reports suggest that the manipulated videos were being monetised by unidentified individuals, who allegedly earned money through their distribution on various platforms. This malicious act has triggered a strong response from the public, with many calling for stricter laws to combat such digital crimes. The incident highlights the growing threat of AI misuse in creating fabricated content that can harm personal and professional reputations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela) On the other hand, a case has now been officially registered under multiple laws, including Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, Sections 79, 294, 296, and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 2(c), 3, and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The complaint was reportedly filed by Mimtaz, who sought immediate legal intervention. The authorities have initiated a technical investigation to track down the creators and distributors of these deepfake videos. The case is being closely monitored by cybercrime officials, who have warned of the increasing misuse of generative AI in producing obscene and defamatory content.

Reacting to the scandal, Chiranjeevi expressed his deep distress over the situation. The veteran actor described the incident as “deeply humiliating and damaging,” emphasising that such acts have caused “serious and irreversible harm” to his image built over decades. In his statement, he said, “These manufactured videos are being maliciously used to portray me in obscene and vulgar contexts, distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill.” He further urged authorities to take strong criminal and technical action against those responsible, warning that the unchecked rise of deepfake technology could destroy lives and reputations if not addressed urgently.

