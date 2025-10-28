Dacoit New Release Date Announced: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s much-awaited bilingual action-drama Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has been postponed. The film, which was earlier scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, will now hit cinemas on March 19, 2026. The makers recently unveiled an intense new poster announcing the revised date, creating a buzz among fans. The film’s new release aligns with the festive Gudi Padwa and Eid weekend, promising a grand pan-India release in both Hindi and Telugu languages. Reports suggest that the film’s delay was due to Adivi Sesh’s injury during production, which led to the makers pushing the release date to ensure a polished final product.

Mrunal Thakur shared the update on Instagram with the caption, “Experience explosive drama with #DACOIT, grand release worldwide on March 19th, 2026,” while Adivi Sesh added, “This time, there’s no looking back!” Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha promises to deliver a gripping mix of high-octane action, raw emotions, and powerful storytelling. The movie marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo and features a screenplay co-written by Adivi Sesh himself. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang under Annapurna Studios, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap in a significant role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur) Meanwhile, the newly released poster showcases Mrunal and Adivi in the middle of a tense action sequence, sparking excitement among fans and celebrities alike. Actor Maniesh Paul and several others praised the film’s visuals, while Adivi commented, “So excited for the world to see what we’ve created together.” Fans flooded social media with messages like “We’re expecting something big!” and “Can’t wait!” showing immense anticipation for the project. The movie will now also face a box-office clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, adding more drama to its release window. Also Read: Shashi Tharoor Responds To ‘Paid Review’ Allegations After Praising Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: ‘I’m Not For Sale’

On the othe rhand, according to reports, Dacoit revolves around an angry convict seeking revenge against his former lover who betrayed him, blending romance, betrayal, and adrenaline-fuelled action. In a past interview, Adivi Sesh described the film as “very muscular” with a “contemporary, American-style look at an Indian story.” Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha aims to be one of 2026’s most talked-about films.

