Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat explores themes of love's entrancing craziness, passion, and heartbreak. It examines how love can simultaneously heal and destroy, taking viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. Even though Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma are fierce rivals, the Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa film has maintained a strong run at the box office. Despite a daily decline at the box office, the romance film eventually reached the Rs 50 crore milestone.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat got off to a great start, earning Rs 9 crore on its first day and continuing to grow over the first week. Following revenue of Rs 7.75 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6 crore on Thursday, Friday's receipts showed a little decline to Rs 5.5 crore. Over the weekend, though, the movie recovered, earning Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 7 crore on Sunday. Monday's earnings of Rs 3.5 crore marked the start of the second week, which saw a partial recovery on Tuesday at Rs 4.5 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had collected an additional Rs 2.5 crore by the ninth day, bringing its net collection in India to Rs 52.25 crore. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 9 crore Day 2 - Rs 7.75 crore Day 3 - Rs 6 crore Day 4 - Rs 5.5 crore Day 5 - Rs 6.25 crore Day 6 - Rs 7 crore Day 7 - Rs 3.5 crore Day 8 - Rs 4.5 crore Day 9 - Rs 2.5 crore TOTAL - Rs 52.25 crore With the end of the Diwali season, collections will inevitably decline. Still, the movie has done incredibly well so far, and it is expected to gross over Rs 55 crore nett in its extended first week. How well it holds from Thursday to Friday will be crucial in determining its overall run. It has the potential to easily surpass Rs 75 crore nett if its figures remain consistent.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is coming off of an extended holiday week, so it's important to watch how the weekend does because post-holiday weekends tend to grow more slowly. There are only two months remaining in the year, and this romantic drama is the sixth Hindi hit.