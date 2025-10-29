Emraan Hashmi recently spoke out about the popular video from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's first series as director. The video shows actor Raghav Juyal, who portrays an ardent admirer of Emraan Hashmi, singing Kaho Na Kaho from Emraan's 2004 movie Murder. Fans described the sentimental moment as a 'perfect throwback' to Emraan's early 2000s heyday, and it swiftly swept over social media. The actor recently disclosed that real life served as the inspiration for the viral sequence.

Emraan Hashmi discussed in an interview with SCREEN, how the scene relates to his personal experiences and how Bilal Siddiqi, Manav Chauhan, and Aryan Khan drew inspiration from it. He said, "The writer is a very good friend of mine, Bilal. And I have a sneaky feeling that he’s actually taken it from one of my birthday celebrations I had with a fan, where he was also there."

ALSO READ - ‘Main Rone Bhi Lag Gaya…’: Raghav Juyal Opens Up About Viral Kaho Na Kaho Scene With Emraan Hashmi Emraan Hashmi added, "This was below my building, and you can see it on, it must be on YouTube also, there’s this fan who started off singing and just wouldn’t stop, and there was this embarrassed expression on my face. Bilal was there; I know he’s taken it from there only."

For more context, Emraan Hashmi played the intimacy coordinator hired to train protagonists Sahher Bambaa and Lakshya. Raghav portrays Parvez, who is a die-hard fan of the Selfiee actor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) ALSO READ - Emraan Hashmi’s Hilarious Reaction To Viral Ba***ds Of Bollywood Clip: 'Iske Pehle...Ek Doosra Image Tha 'S’ Se Emraan Hashmi Jokes About 'Serial Kisser' Tag During a media interaction, Emraan Hashmi mentioned that he has been pleased by the audience's very positive reaction to the viral scene from Ba***ds of Bollywood. "Kuch din pehle hi yeh conversation meri hui Aryan aur Red Chillies team ke saath. Humein pata tha viral hoga, lekin is tarah se viral hoga, woh kabhi socha nahi tha. I think it’s a lesson to be learnt."

Emraan made a joke about his long-standing reputation as a 'serial kisser,' saying it's nice to see people discussing his conversations rather than his appearance these days. "I think iskepehle fans jo hain, woh naam leke pukarte the, ya phir… ek doosra image tha, 'S' se shuru hota hai. Main naam nahi loonga, nahi toh raat bhar yahi chalta rahega," he added.

