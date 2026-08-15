Govinda has been dominating headlines for quite some time now due to his rumoured relationship with co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. His wife Sunita Ahuja also hinted about his alleged affairs over the years. Here’s a look at Govinda’s alleged relationships:

Govinda and Neelam Kothari Govinda made his movie debut with Love 85 in 1986. During filming, he met actress Neelam Kothari and he admitted 'losing heart' to her. In an interview the actor admitted that he wanted to marry Neelam and even broke his engagement with Sunita.

Though Govinda kept his marriage a secret from the industry, Sunita knew about his infatuation with Neelam, which caused frequent friction when he openly praised his co-star. ALSO READ: How 90s Superstar Govinda Almost Dumped His Wife Sunita For Co-Star Neelam Kothari? Later, in an interview with Stardust, the actor said about Kothari, "I couldn’t stop praising her. To my friends, to my family. Even to Sunita, to whom I was committed. I would tell Sunita to change herself and become like Neelam."

He further added, "I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam." ALSO READ: Govinda Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Remark, Warns Her To ‘Stay In Her Limits’ (Image: YouTube) Govinda and Rani Mukerji During Hadh Kar Di Aapne in 2000, Govinda and Rani Mukerji sparked affair rumours, with reports claiming their alleged closeness upset Sunita, who left home with their children. Meanwhile, in a throwback interview, Rani reacted to the reports and said, "The press has always assumed that any heroine who works with Govinda in three or four films is having an affair with him. I am not the first one to be linked with him. I know one thing: that it's difficult to find a nice friend, a hamdard like Govinda."

(Image: YouTube) Govinda and Divya Bharti During Shola Aur Shabnam in 1992, Govinda and Divya Bharti sparked romance rumours, fueled further by his controversial remarks. In an old interview with Stardust, Govinda had said, "Divya is a very sensuous girl. It's difficult for a man to resist her. I know Sunita is going to be very upset with all this. But she should know that I am still resisting Divya's charms." "I haven't given in to the temptation as yet. Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and then, maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with. But Sunita should be prepared for it,” Govinda said in an old interview with Stardust," he further added. (Image: YouTube) While Govinda has been linked to several of his co-stars over the years, he has largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight. From his reported closeness with Neelam Kothari to rumours involving Rani Mukerji and Divya Bharti, these alleged relationships have often made headlines. Now, with his name once again linked to Komal Rani Swarnkar, Govinda’s personal life has once again become a topic of public interest.

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