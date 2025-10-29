Malaika Arora, renowned for her famous Bollywood dance performances, has discussed how dance numbers have changed in Indian cinema. She offered her thoughts on the evolution of these item numbers over time, hitting on both public discussion and industry trends regarding their working and significance. Malaika Arora also discussed item songs and their connection to the masculine gaze, admitting they have generated controversy in relation to their purportedly vulgar promotion. The 40 year old actor thinks that item songs have advanced 'far and wide' in spite of the controversy.

Malaika Arora spoke in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter how the term 'special dance numbers' is evolving in Bollywood. She said, "Earlier, they were mostly about glamour and spectacle, often detached from a woman's individuality. Today, filmmakers are more conscious… they integrate these numbers into stories with stronger character context. It’s less about being provocative and more about performance and presence. I see it as an evolution where women can own their space."

ALSO READ - Malaika Arora Reveals Son Arhaan Loves Her MunniBadnaam Hui The Most, Says 'Thank God He's Got My Dancing Genes' Malaika Arora acknowledged that 'item songs' are frequently linked to the masculine gaze. "Yes, item songs have often been linked to the male gaze, but I’ve always looked at them differently. For me, dance is about confidence and expression. When I perform, I focus on enjoying the moment and bringing my own energy to it. As long as I feel comfortable and in control, that’s what matters most. It’s about celebrating the art and having fun with it rather than overthinking the labels."

ALSO READ - DYK Arbaaz Khan Didn't Want Malaika Arora In Munni Badnaam Hui? Here's Why Malaika Arora revealed that writing the song was more about honoring her path and proving that 'age doesn't define your capacity to perform or inspire' in addition to 'proving that you can stay relevant and passionate at any stage.' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) Malaika Arora, who is renowned for her extraordinary dancing abilities, has performed a number of well-known songs over the years, such as Gur Naal Ishq Mitha, Munni Badnaam Hui, and Chaiyya Chaiyya. Together with Shaan and Navjot Singh Sidhu, she judges the reality show India's Got Talent.