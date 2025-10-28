Rangeela Re-Release: Bollywood’s much-loved 90s classic Rangeela is all set to make a grand comeback to cinemas, thirty years after its original release. The film, starring Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff, will hit theatres on November 28, 2025, in a newly restored 4K HD version. The re-release aims to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary while introducing its vibrant story, catchy music, and emotional depth to a new generation of viewers. Known for its refreshing energy, Rangeela continues to be remembered as one of the most iconic romantic dramas of the 1990s, combining heartfelt storytelling with stunning visuals and memorable performances.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Rangeela first released in 1995 and became a turning point in Bollywood cinema. The movie followed the story of a young woman chasing her dreams of stardom and the two men whose lives are intertwined with hers. With music composed by A. R. Rahman, the film’s soundtrack became an instant hit, featuring timeless songs that still resonate with fans today. Speaking about the film’s legacy, Varma said, “Rangeela embodied the spirit of aspiration, showing that ordinary people can also dare to dream big. Its success proved that rule-breaking cinema can be unforgettable.”

On the other hand, as Rangeela returns to the big screen, fans can relive the magic of Aamir and Urmila’s unforgettable chemistry. With its dazzling visuals, lively songs, and heartfelt story of ambition and love, Rangeela is ready to captivate audiences all over again.