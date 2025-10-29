Ravi Mohan has finally broken the silence about the legal fight over his movie, Bro Code. The actor turned producer alleged that things turned out difficult after he rejected the offer to promote the alcoholic drink Bro Code in his movie. Mohan’s statement came days after the Delhi High Court stopped him from using ‘Bro Code’ as the title of the movie. The controversy began when the film was announced. The Madras High Court previously granted temporary relief to Mohan’s production house, allowing them to retain the title. But the Delhi High Court issued an order prohibiting its use.

In a press note issued by Ravi Mohan ’s team, it claimed that the dispute began after the actor turned down the offer to promote the beverage brand. The statement read, “RaviMohan studios registered its copyright BroCode Title for its script and its artistic work in the Entertainment category. #BroCode beverages team have asked RaviMohan to promote their brand in the film. RaviMohan refused it, as it would set a wrong example.”

The statement continued, “So the beverage company has registered a case at Delhi against this Title and not challenged the Madras High Court verdict so far. Madras High Court continues to uphold @RaviMohanStudio’s rights over the title #BroCode, restraining Delhi Indo Beverages. Interim order extended till 21 Nov 2025.”

“Also, the beverage company is planning to launch their brand in TN, so they have started this publicity stunt to push the brand in TN,” the statement read.

Talking about Ravi Mohan’s projects, the actor was last seen in Kadhalika Neramillai alongside Nithya Menon. He is all set to direct a film titled An Ordinary Man. The Tamil movie stars Yogi Babu in the lead role. Apart from his directorial debut, he has been working as a producer and actor in Bro Code, directed by Karthik Yogi. The movie also features SJ Suryah, Arjun Ashokan, Upendra, Shraddha Srinath, Gouri Priya, Malavika Manoj and Aishwarya Raj. Both the movies have been backed by his new production house, Ravi Mohan Studios.