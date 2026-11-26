Winter is usually considered a better time to experiment with your look, especially a fresh hair colour. Add warmth, shine or boldness to your look by trying out hair colour shades like chocolate brown, cherry cola, burgundy, caramal balayage and more this season. They will give the desired transformation and help you make a statement.

Which Winter Hair Colour Suits You Best? 7 Trending Shades If you have made up your mind to get a hair colour done but are confused about which colours will suit your Indian skntone the best for a winter glow-up, we have 7 trending shades that are worth savng.

1. Chocolate Brown: A Rich And Glossy Classic Give your look warmth wth chocolate brown hair colour (Image:TDJ) If you want to change your hair colour but do not want a drastic makeover from black hair, then chocolate brown is the perfect shade for you. It is soft, rich and glossy and also adds warmth to your hair without making it look too dramatic.

Things To Remember- Chocolate brown hair colour is suitable for all Indian skin tones

It usually needs little or no lightening on dark hair, which means it is gentle on your hair health compared to other lighter shades

Chocolate brown hair colour shines the best when in sunlight

The maintenance of this hair colour is low, so you need not to worry about recolouring soon 2. Burgundy: A Deep Red With A Statement Finish

Get dramatic and bold with burgundy hair colour (Image:TDJ) If you like experimenting with colours, then you should definitely try burgundy for this winter glow-up. It complements Indian skintones beautifully, especially if you have a whaetish complexion. It is rich and dramatic and stands out of the crowd Things To Remember- If you have naturally dark hair, then burgundy hair colour will turn out in a dark shade,

If you have done any bleaching or lghtening on your hair, the burgundy cwill come up brighter

This hair colour works well for warm, neutral, and cool undertones, and is popular among medium and dark-skinned individuals

As this is a shade of red, which tends to fade faster, it is advised to use colour-safe shampoo and wash in lukewarm water

Plan touch-ups every few weeks, depending on how dark you want it 3. Cinnamon Brown: Warm And Subtle

Go for a soft and subtle hair transformation with cinnamon brown (Image:TDJ) Do you prefer a softer or warmer shade on your hair? If yes, then consider Cinnamon brown as your next transformation colour. It has a gentle reddish-golden tone, which brings a warm glow to your hair and also to your face.

Things To Remember- As this is a slightly lighter shade of brown, it might need some lightening/bleaching on very dark hair to bring out the actual colour

Cinnamon Brown looks classy, elegant and attractive on warm and neutral Indian skin tones, and looks absolutely stunning on wheatish skin

As the warm tone may fade over time, consider including a colour-refreshing conditioner in your haircare routine 4. Caramel Balayage: Soft Golden Dimension

Give a soft golden dimension to your hair with caramal balayage colour (Image:TDJ) Caramal balayage hair colour looks the most stunning under sunlight. It instantly adds soft golden strands, which look very natural, blended and dreamy. It also brightens up the face and add statement to the look. Things To Remember- It works extremely well on long, wavy or layered hair.

It works on most Indian skin tones and brightens up the face

To get the perfect shade of caramal balayage, you might need lightening or bleaching on your hair first

It requires maintenance so be ready for regular touch ups 5. Cherry Cola: A Deep Red-Brown Blend

Add boldness to your look with the cherry cola hair colour (Image:TDJ) Is the red hair colour too loud for you? Try the cherry cola hair colour transformation as a subtle alternative. It is a deep brown shade with a cherry-red tint which makes it rich and mysterious while also adding a little dramatic touch to your look.

Things To Remember- Cherry cola hair colour tends to look brunette indoors but shines with red tone outdoors

It has a high possibility to suit on most of the Indian skin tones

To get the finest shade, this might need some lightening

Cherry cola colour requires maintenance and regular touch ups 6. Espresso Brown: Deep And Sophisticated

Best on every Indian skin tone, Espresso Brown should be on your wishlist (Image:TDJ) Espresso Brown is another rich hair colour that looks beautiful in winters. It is considered a sophisticated alternative to basic black and bright red hair. It also gives a more defined appearance without bright highlights. Things To Remember- Espresso Brown looks much better on mid-length wavy hair as it includes double shades

This id perfect for people who do not want a drastic hair transformation

It suits mostly all the Indian skintones and requires low maintenance ALSO READ: 7 Nighttime Haircare Tips To Wake Up With Silky, Healthy Hair 7. Copper Auburn: A Warm And Vibrant Refresh Get a fiery makeover with the copper auburn hair colour this winter (Image:TDJ) This winter, pick a slightly brighter hair colour with Copper Auburn. It is bold and unique and adds a fiery touch to your personality. Things To Remember- Copper Auburn hair colour is a beautiful combination of warm copper and rich reddish-brown tones, which tends to create a vibrant shade that feels more creative than a regular brunette colour

If you have a lighter Indian skin tone, copper auburn will suit your perfectly

You should avoid it if you have darker skin tone

It needs bleaching and is a high maintenance hair color ALSO READ: What Is Japanese Hair Washing Method? Why Everyone Is Talking About The Viral Haircare Trend Right Now?

Which Hair Colour Should You Pick? Quick Comparison Hair Colour Vibe Lightening Needed On Dark Hair? Maintenance Chocolate Brown Natural, glossy Usually no Low Burgundy Bold, elegant Often yes, for a vivid look High Cinnamon Brown Warm, subtle Maybe Medium Caramel Balayage Sun-kissed, soft Yes Medium Cherry Cola Deep, red-tinted Maybe Medium to high Espresso Brown Sophisticated, sleek No Low Copper Auburn Fiery, vibrant Usually yes High FAQs Do I have to bleach my hair in order to achieve these colours? Not necessarily. Chocolate brown and espresso colours do not normally require any lightening on dark hair, whereas caramel balayage and copper auburn usually do. Your stylist will determine if your hair needs lightening.

How can one prevent their hair colour from fading during winter? It is advisable to use colour-safe shampoo, wash hair with lukewarm water, and deep condition hair once a week. Additionally, one should apply heat protection spray before styling hair. Do I need to conduct a patch test prior to colouring my hair? Yes, you should do a patch test before applying any colour. This is because hair dyes might trigger allergies in certain individuals; therefore, conduct a patch test according to the directions on the product packaging. Is it better to colour your hair in a salon or at home? For natural brown colours, colouring at home could be an option as long as you adhere to the directions provided. Balayage, Copper or Burgundy on dark hair is best done in a salon.