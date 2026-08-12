A mysterious fever outbreak in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district has raised serious concerns after eight children reportedly died within two months in Baiga tribal-dominated villages. With seven more children still hospitalised and the exact cause of the illness yet to be identified, health authorities have intensified medical investigations and door-to-door screening in the affected areas.

Initially, doctors conducted tests for malaria, but the disease could not be confirmed. A team of experts from the state headquarters also visited the affected villages, but the cause of the illness remained unidentified. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have written to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, expressing concern over the situation.

Kundekasa, Bondari and Korka remain worst affected According to preliminary information, the disease has had a greater impact in the Baiga-dominated villages of Kundekasa, Bondari and Korka. Another child died on Tuesday night. However, the Health Department and district administration have confirmed six deaths so far. CMHO Dr Paresh Ulap said that, as of Wednesday, 93 children had recovered and been discharged from the district hospital, while seven children remain admitted.

Health Department field teams are going door-to-door to examine affected children. A temporary hospital has also been set up in Kundekasa, where three doctors have been assigned for duty. The actual cause of the children’s deaths will become clear only after the investigation reports are received.

ALSO READ: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Front Of Her Brother While Returning From School In MP's Bhind; POCSO Case Filed Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath wrote to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, saying that the Baiga community is an extremely important and sensitive community. Therefore, the illness affecting the children should not be treated as a routine matter or ignored. He urged the government to conduct proper medical investigations and provide appropriate financial assistance to the affected families.

ALSO READ: MP News: Online Attendance Made Mandatory For Class 9 To 12 Students In Government Schools Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, meanwhile, has demanded that the sick children be airlifted and admitted to major hospitals in Nagpur, Raipur and Bhopal.