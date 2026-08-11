Naidunia Correspondent, Jabalpur: Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 in government schools across Madhya Pradesh will now have their attendance recorded online. The School Education Department has introduced the initiative to ensure regular attendance and improve monitoring of students in government schools.

Under the new system, students’ e-attendance will be recorded on Education Portal 3.0, creating a regular and accessible record of their attendance. The Directorate of Public Instruction has issued instructions to all District Education Officers regarding the online attendance of students from Classes 9 to 12.

The department has observed that some students do not attend school regularly. In certain cases, students may visit school only for admission-related or other formal requirements, while spending the rest of their time at home attending coaching classes or pursuing other activities.

According to the department, regular attendance is essential for ensuring quality education, as students need to attend school consistently to benefit from classroom teaching and other academic activities.

The new e-attendance system is expected to help schools and education officials monitor students’ actual attendance more effectively and ensure that they attend school on a regular basis.

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Teachers Will Record Students’ Attendance

Teachers will be responsible for recording students’ attendance through Education Portal 3.0. The portal will display the complete list of students enrolled in each teacher’s class.

Teachers will mark the attendance of students based on their status on that particular day. The system provides three categories: Present, Absent and Leave.

The “Present” option will be selected for students attending school, while “Absent” will be marked for those who do not attend. The “Leave” option will be used for students who are on approved leave.

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Once the attendance details have been entered, teachers will save the information on the portal.

The School Education Department is preparing to implement the e-attendance system in all government schools from the current academic session. The initiative is expected to help ensure regular student attendance while also contributing to a better academic and learning environment in government schools.