A jailer at the Bhopal Central Jail has been accused of raping a 58-year-old woman inside the prison during her working hours. The accused, identified as Magnu Singh Maravi, allegedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident. The Gandhi Nagar police have registered an FIR against Maravi after the woman's complaint and initiated an investigation. Police have also carried out a medical examination of the complainant and inspected the alleged crime scene inside the jail premises. What Happened With the Woman The complainant mentioned the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm when the woman guard was patrolling the prison premises. She then saw Maravi, who made sexually inappropriate remarks before forcibly taking her to a washroom and raping her.

Following this, the jailer allegedly threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. She subsequently approached the Gandhi Nagar police station late at night and lodged a complaint. Suspicious Service Record Following the complaint, the Central Jail administration has issued a response, raising concerns about the woman's service record. Over the years, she allegedly made complaints against jail officials and other employees. According to the administration, adverse remarks have been recorded in her service book since 2003. It also cited several previous complaints and applications involving the woman guard. In 2004, she had complained against the then jail superintendent. In 2018, she allegedly filed a molestation complaint against three employees. In 2021, she complained against a head guard over alleged inappropriate behaviour and also submitted an application accusing another guard of threatening her.

The administration further referred to a 2026 complaint filed by the jail's main gatekeeper, who allegedly accused the woman guard of abusing him and threatening to level false allegations against him. However, these claims regarding her past service record and complaints do not, by themselves, establish whether the present allegations are true or false. Their relevance, if any, will have to be assessed during the police investigation.

An FIR was registered after the woman’s complaint and the investigation is underway.