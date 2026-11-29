In a chilling incident, 13 people, including 4 children died after a Scorpio met with an accident on Patna-Ranchi Highway in Ramgarh, Jharkhand. The accident took place at around 2 AM at Painki, within the jurisdiction of the Kuju Outpost (OP) police station in Ramgarh district.

There were 14 people in the Scorpio when the accident took place. While 13 of them died, a male survivor was admitted to Sadar Hospital. According to the information, the victims belonged to Jangharo, under the Ben police station area in Bihar's Nalanda district. Anil Kumar, Civil Surgeon at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital said that they were travelling to Kharkhans's Rajrappa to offer prayers at the Maa Chhinnamastika Temple.

The dead included four children, four women and five men. The police said that the accident took place near the BJP office in Panki, under the Kuju police station area, around 2 AM. A total of 14 people were traveling in the SUV when their vehicle lost control on the highway and crashed.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur Road Accident: Sand-Laden Truck Overturns On Auto-Rickshaw, 3 Dead; Rescue Operation Underway VIDEO | At least 13 people, including 3 women, killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh earlier today. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/3czp0Y7A56 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026 "A total of 13 people, including three women, were travelling in a Scorpio when it crashed after colliding with a vehicle ahead. All the occupants were residents of Nalanda district in Bihar," Sub Divisional Police Officer, Ramgarh, Alok Ranjan. Hearing the loud sound of the accident, nearby villagers immediately rushed to the scene and began rescue and relief operations. Locals pulled people from the wreckage of the mangled vehicle and helped transport the injured to the hospital. The doctors declared 13 people dead on arrival.

Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene and initiated necessary legal action. Police officials say the circumstances of the accident are being investigated. 3 killed, 4 injured in Ramgarh four days back The latest accident comes four days after another tragic accident in the district when three people were killed while four others were injured in a head-on collision between a speeding dumper and a pickup van.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: 15-Year-Old Domestic Help Accuses Congress MLA Of Rape; FIR Registered, BJP Stages Protests, Demands Arrest The accident happened around 3 am on NH-23 near Chitarpur Kali Chowk in the Rajrappa police station area, when the dumper, coming from the opposite direction, hit the pickup van.