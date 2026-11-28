Delimitation Bill 2026: A day after the Union Cabinet cleared fresh delimitation legislation ahead of the special Parliament sitting starting November 30, the government outlined how Lok Sabha seat numbers would expand across states and Union Territories in the exercise. Union Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday shared a map showing proposed seat increases after the exercise, calling the framework a major step toward reshaping India's parliamentary landscape.

"The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India's parliamentary landscape," Meghwal said on X. The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India’s parliamentary landscape. #DelimitationBill #WomenReservation https://t.co/D5Uc2Umqbf — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) November 28, 2026 ALSO READ: Delimitation Row: NDA And INDIA Bloc Reach Out To Naveen Patnaik's BJD As Rajya Sabha Math Tightens Proposed 50% Seat Hike And Freeze Until 2051 The legislative push centres on the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, which are set to be introduced during the four-day special sitting. Both bills propose a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state and Union territory, a measure aimed at bringing one-third reservation for women, taking total Lok Sabha strength to 816 from 543 while keeping inter-state seat shares and constituency boundaries frozen until 2051.

Seat Hike And Rounding On The Redrawn Map The map shared by Meghwal shows how seat counts across states and Union Territories would rise under the proposed uniform 50 per cent expansion. According to the figures shared by him, Uttar Pradesh would record the largest numerical increase of 40 seats, from 80 to 120, followed by Maharashtra, which would rise from 48 to 72, and West Bengal, from 42 to 63.

While the bills do not specify rounding rules for states with an odd number of existing Lok Sabha seats, the map provides some insight. On that basis: Tamil Nadu's 39 seats would increase to 59.

Andhra Pradesh's 25 seats would increase to 38.

Punjab's 13 seats would increase to 20.

Telangana's 17 seats would increase to 26. For Union territories that currently hold a single Lok Sabha seat, rounding up a 50 per cent hike to two seats would amount to a 100 per cent increase.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Push Fuels Gerrymandering Fears: What It Means And Why Opposition Is Tense President Murmu Recommends Delimitation Bill For Consideration The final allocation will become clearer as the bills are taken up in Parliament during the special sitting beginning November 30. Ahead of tabling, President Droupadi Murmu recommended that the Lok Sabha take the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, into consideration under Article 117(3) of the Constitution, which deals with the special provisions relating to financial bills.