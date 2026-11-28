Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday targeted the Centre over its proposed delimitation exercise, the plan to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and the implementation of women's reservation. He alleged that the proposed changes could allow the BJP to redraw India's constituency boundaries to its political advantage.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi ahead of Parliament's special session beginning November 30, Gandhi questioned why the government was linking women's reservation with an expansion of the Lok Sabha when the 33 per cent quota had already been approved by Parliament in 2023.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Push Fuels Gerrymandering Fears: What It Means And Why Opposition Is Tense He alleged that the proposed expansion from the existing 543 elected seats to a maximum of 850 would give the ruling party greater scope to influence constituency boundaries. He also referred to the delimitation exercises in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, claiming that voters and constituencies had been shifted to benefit the BJP.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, says, "The idea that the BJP can rig elections wherever and whenever it wants is over. Our polling shows that 80 per cent of Indians and almost 100 per cent of Gen Z believe that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar steal elections. Now they have come up with a new escape route. The Election Commission itself has said that 140 million people voted in 2024 who were not eligible to vote. We have exposed voter deletions in Bihar, alleged seat theft in West Bengal and bogus voting in Karnataka, among other irregularities. Now the BJP wants to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, using women's reservation as an excuse. The bill has already been passed and can be implemented with the existing strength. Increasing the number of seats would give the BJP an opportunity to redraw India's electoral map to its advantage, weaken the representation of communities opposing it and target Opposition leaders." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2026 The Congress leader also repeated his allegations of 'vote chori', targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Gandhi said the proposed delimitation exercise was a new strategy after the Opposition repeatedly raised questions over electoral processes.

Here Are Some Top Quotes From Rahul Gandhi's Press Conference 850-Seat Lok Sabha Plan "The number 850 is designed to give the BJP a blank canvas to redraw India's constituency map as it wishes. The problems they can create with 546 seats are much smaller than what they could do with 850 seats, giving the BJP a massive advantage even before a single vote is cast."

Gandhi argued that the proposed expansion would give the BJP greater flexibility in determining constituency boundaries and electoral representation. Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge "The idea that they can rig elections wherever they want, whenever they want, is an idea whose time is gone. They can still rig elections, but India knows that they are rigging them. Our polling shows us that 80 per cent of India and almost 100 per cent of Gen Z believe that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar steal elections. Now, they have come out with a new plan."

He also referred to the Congress's earlier press conferences on alleged electoral irregularities, saying, "We've done multiple press conferences here about vote chori and about how we have essentially trapped the BJP." Claims Over Assam And Jammu And Kashmir Referring to constituency changes in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi alleged that voters had been shifted between constituencies and boundaries altered. "In Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, voters have allegedly been shifted between constituencies in large numbers and constituencies reshaped to suit the BJP. Some constituencies have even been made geographically non-contiguous," he said. ALSO READ: BRS Backs Delimitation Bill; KTR Says 3 RS MPs Will Vote For Centre To Protect Telangana's Rights 2011 Census, 2051 Seat Freeze And Caste Census Addressing the press conference, Gandhi said, "The Election Commission has been captured, and now the BJP wants to take control of the delimitation process. The proposed commission would give Narendra Modi and Amit Shah full control, while its decisions could not be challenged in court. The BJP wants to use the 2011 Census and freeze seats until 2051, sidelining the caste census and undermining the rights of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities. We want the latest census data to be used and a bipartisan Delimitation Commission. Women's reservation can be implemented with the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats, with a sub-quota for OBCs. The issue is not about freezing seats or changing states' share, but giving the BJP a blank cheque to redraw constituencies and reshape Indian democracy..."

Women's Quota In Existing 543 Seats Gandhi questioned the need to link the implementation of women's reservation with the proposed expansion and delimitation exercise. He maintained that the 33 per cent reservation could be implemented within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. He asked the government to explain why the House needed to be expanded to 850 seats to implement the women's quota.