Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that his government will definitely implement reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and that parties opposing it will not be able to stop it.

In a video message on X, Modi also said the government remains committed to fulfilling the promise made to the country's "Nari Shakti".

We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti and we remain committed to fulfilling it... https://t.co/ZT3TK71Psh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2026

"Our resolve to empower Nari Shakti remains unshaken. I want to assure every woman in the country that we will definitely eliminate and remove every obstacle that comes in the way of women's reservation," he said.

The prime minister said the spirits of those supporting the women's reservation bill are high, "our courage is unbreakable, and our resolve is steadfast".