Delimitation Row: K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced support to the delimitation bill by stating that the concerns of the southern states have been addressed in the proposal. In a detailed post on X, party's Working President KT Rama Rao confirmed that the three Rajya Sabha MPs of BRS will back the bill in the upper house. He stated that the rights of the southern states have been protected.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (@KTRBRS ) posts, "Our stand on Delimitation has always been clear: No reduction in South India's parliamentary representation. No injustice to Telangana will be tolerated. We have consistently demanded that the South's existing 24% share in parliament be protected.The proposed 50% increase in seats, with a safeguard against altering the inter-state representation ratio until 2051, addresses this key concern while increasing Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26. Keeping Telangana's interests paramount, our three Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in favour of the proposal. We have always supported women's reservation and remain committed to its implementation." — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2026 Our MPs Will Vote In Favour: KTR While explaining the party's decision, Rao stated that BRS had demanded to safeguard the representation of the southern states in the parliament, adding that the new bill has fulfilled the demands. He further stated that the Lok Sabha seats of Telangana will increase from 17 to 26. Rao assured that the three Rajya Sabha MPs of BRS will back the bill in the upper house. ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc Puts Three Demands On Delimitation: Retain LS Strength, Implement Women's Quota, Freeze State Seat Share

"Our stand on Delimitation has always been clear: No reduction in South India's parliamentary representation. No injustice to Telangana will be tolerated. We have consistently demanded that the South's existing 24 per cent share in parliament be protected," Rao wrote in his post.

"The proposed 50 per cent increase in seats, with a safeguard against altering the inter-state representation ratio until 2051, addresses this key concern while increasing Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from 17 to 26. Keeping Telangana's interests paramount, our three Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in favour of the proposal. We have always supported women's reservation and remain committed to its implementation," the BRS working president added.

DMK Also Backs Bill Earlier, the other opposition parties, including MK Stalin's DMK and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) also extended their support to the bill. However, Congress has maintained that it will oppose the bill, calling it anti-constitutional. With the support from the southern parties, the NDA has inched closer towards the two-third majority required to pass the controversial bill.