Delimitation Row: The INDIA Bloc, following a meeting on Saturday, has put forward three demands on the delimitation bill that the centre is planning to table in the special session of the parliament. The opposition alliance has demanded to maintain the existing strength of the Lok Sabha, implement the women's reservation as per the current strength, and ensure allocation of seats among states will remain unchanged for the next 25 years.

INDIA Bloc's Demands The demands were announced after the opposition leaders met to discuss the strategy at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi. In a post on X, Congress reiterated that the current strength of the lower house should not be changed, adding that the women's reservation should be implemented on an immediate basis.

"Our clear demands are: The current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained; Women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha; The current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years," the grand old party said.

ALSO READ: 'Committed To Fulfil Promise To Nari Shakti': PM Modi On Women's Quota Ahead Of Special Parliament Session Kharge Expresses Concerns While addressing the reporters, Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the BJP has brought back the delimitation bill to fulfil its political goals. He further claimed that the exercise will limit the representation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the parliament.

"The interests of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) have been completely disregarded; this is an act of injustice...The number of seats reserved for SCs and STs in any given state must be proportional to their respective populations within that state," Kharge stated.

"If they were to base the allocation on the latest census data, the SC/ST communities would naturally be entitled to more seats, reflecting their increased population," the Congress president highlighted. While the Congress has stated that the opposition is united, the NCP (SP) and DMK have already announced support for the bill.