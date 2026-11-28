Delimitation Row: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has emerged as a central flashpoint in the ongoing political row over the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise as the Opposition questions the Election Commission's role in redrawing India's electoral boundaries. ALSO READ: Congress Gains Tamil Nadu Power, Loses Crucial Lok Sabha Backing As DMK Supports Delimitation Bill CEC Role In Delimitation Under The Proposed Bill Under the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, the poll body chief would serve as an ex officio member of the Delimitation Commission, unless he nominates another Election Commissioner in his place. The panel is tasked with readjusting seat allocations and redrawing constituencies across states and Union territories.

The proposed framework allows the CEC to nominate one of the two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu or Vivek Joshi, to the commission. A similar arrangement was used during the 2020 Jammu and Kashmir delimitation exercise, when then-CEC Sunil Arora nominated Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Opposition Targets Gyanesh Kumar Opposition leaders have sharply criticised the proposed framework, accusing Kumar of favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission had already been "captured" and claimed Kumar would oversee the delimitation exercise as well.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which suggested he step down if he did not have faith in the electoral system. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also previously targeted Kumar over electoral processes. The remarks follow earlier allegations of irregularities in the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. In March, Opposition MPs submitted notices seeking Kumar's removal over allegations of bias and voter disenfranchisement. ALSO READ: Fierce Opposition To Support: Two Key Tweaks Win Southern Backing For Delimitation Bill Gyanesh Kumar Tenure And Legal Shield On Delimitation Orders Kumar's term as CEC runs until January 26, 2029, meaning he would remain involved in most of the delimitation exercise that the government expects to finish within two years ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Opposition parties have also objected to the sweeping legal powers proposed for the commission, including provisions under which its orders carry the force of law and cannot be challenged in court. (With Inputs From Agencies)