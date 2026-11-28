Delimitation Row: MK Stalin's DMK, along with Congress, was one of the leading voices against the delimitation bill when it was first tabled in April this year. However, the script has changed after nearly seven months, as DMK has now announced support for the revised bill. While Congress left the MK Stalin-led party to form government with TVK in Tamil Nadu, the grand old party could pay a heavy price for that decision.

Congress-DMK Fallout Congress and DMK contested the Tamil Nadu assembly election together, but the grand old party joined hands with Joseph Vijay's TVK after the INDIA Bloc failed to get a majority. The decision was heavily criticized by the DMK leaders, and the Southern party exited the INDIA Bloc. While Congress tried to reach out to its former ally ahead of the special session of the parliament, the DMK announced its support for the delimitation bill.

ALSO READ: Fierce Opposition To Support: Two Key Tweaks Win Southern Backing For Delimitation Bill Setback For Congress While Congress found a new ally and successfully formed a government in Tamil Nadu, it lost a party with 22 Lok Sabha MPs at the centre. The DMK's support has boosted the chances of the bill getting passed from the lower house, leading to a massive setback for the grand old party. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the opposition parties to oppose the bill, calling it an attempt to kill the soul of the democracy.

DMK Supports Delimitation Bill MK Stalin on Saturday confirmed that DMK will support the bill, adding that the revision in the bill is a victory for the people of Tamil Nadu. In a post on X, Stalin stated that the decision on the bill has been taken after thorough study.

"This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024! A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu! We must think calmly, without getting emotional, about what would happen if we missed this #DelimitationBill, which provides for a 50 per cent increase in constituencies for all states based on the 1971 population," Stalin said in his post.

ALSO READ: DMK Gets Separate Lok Sabha Seating Away From INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Special Session After Party Backs Delimitation Bill