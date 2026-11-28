Karthigai Deepam Row: The authorities on Saturday started preparations for the Karthigai Deepam at Thirupparankundram Hill in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, after the Supreme Court directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar today. Devotees in a larage numbers arrived at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple ahead of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam. #WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Devotees arrive at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, Madurai. The Supreme Court has directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar at Thiruparankundram Hill today. https://t.co/RZYWl0FmFg — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel took security control of the hill and Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, hours after the top court ordered Central forces to secure the area for lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon. ALSO READ: Karthigai Row: SC Orders Vijay Govt To Light Deepam At Deepathoon, Suspends Temple Board

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: CRPF personnel reach Thiruparankundram Hill, where the Supreme Court has directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar today. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed at Thiruparankundram to take security control of the hill and Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, hours after the Supreme Court ordered Central forces to secure the area for lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon. — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026 Supreme Court Raps Vijay Government The Supreme Court's stern directive ordering the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop the stone pillar on Saturday triggered celebrations among Hindu groups on Friday. Directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit atop the pillar, using the flame from the Uchipillaiyar mandapam, the court suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple, appointed former High Court judges as receivers, and handed over the security of the temple and hill to the CRPF. #WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Preparations underway at Thiruparankundram Hill, where the Supreme Court has directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar today. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed here to take security control of the hill and Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, hours after the Supreme Court ordered Central forces to secure the area for lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon. — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026 Contempt Notices To 15 Officials Warning that wilful defiance of judicial orders would be dealt with an "iron hand", the apex court issued contempt notices to 15 officials, including the Chief Secretary, DGP, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) officials, Madurai District Collector, the Superintendent of Police, and five temple trustees. Political Stir In Tamil Nadu After SC Order The Supreme Court's order drew sharp political reactions across Tamil Nadu. While the BJP and Hindu outfits hailed it as a major blow to the TVK government, the CPI(M) and VCK slammed the ruling as "anti-federal" and an assertion of "ego".

ALSO READ: Thirupparankundram Deepam Row: Lamp Lit At Traditional Spot, Disputed Pillar Ritual Skipped Despite SC Order The row had escalated after the lamp was lit only at the customary Uchipillaiyar mandapam during the Maha Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, despite apex court order permitting one-time lighting of Deepam on the stone pillar. Demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran termed the verdict a "massive sledgehammer blow" to the "dictatorial arrogance" of the TVK government. Former state BJP president K Annamalai urged the government to shed its "stubbornness" and "stop playing with the faith and religious sentiments of lakhs of Murugan devotees". ALSO READ: With SC's Approval For One-Time Lighting Of Deepam, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Faces First Big Religious Test | Explained Conversely, the CPI(M) termed the interim order "shocking" and "against federalism," urging the CJI to take suo motu cognisance and rectify it. Meanwhile, DMK president M K Stalin termed the verdict as a result of "blatant failure" of the "incompetent" TVK government, accusing it of surrendering state rights and temple administration to the Centre through weak legal arguments. Calling Chief Minister Vijay's silence a "historical betrayal," Stalin urged Tamil Nadu's people to preserve religious harmony.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan also criticised the ruling, calling it an assertion of "ego" and "dominance" that causes "great shock and fear". (With PTI Inputs)