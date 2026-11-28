Delimitation Row: After nearly seven months of setback, the centre is again set to table the delimitation bill in the special session of the parliament. With support from the large opposition parties, including DMK and NCP (SP), the centre is expected to get a two-third majority required to pass the bill. However, what stands out is support from the southern parties, as the bill was earlier massively opposed by the majority of them.

DMK Extends Support DMK Chief MK Stalin on Saturday confirmed that his party, with 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, will support the bill. He further stated that the revision in the bill is a victory for the people of Tamil Nadu. In a post on X, Stalin stated that the decision on the bill has been taken after thorough study.

"This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024! A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu! We must think calmly, without getting emotional, about what would happen if we missed this #DelimitationBill, which provides for a 50 per cent increase in constituencies for all states based on the 1971 population," Stalin said in his post.

ALSO READ: DMK Gets Separate Lok Sabha Seating Away From INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Special Session After Party Backs Delimitation Bill Two Key Changes The centre on Friday confirmed that Lok Sabha seats of every state will be increased by 50 per cent. Apart from this, it also assured that the inter-state seat ratios will be breezed for another 25 years. This came after several opposition parties assured support if the revision was made.

Along with DMK, K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) also extended support to the bill. In a detailed post on X, party working president KT Rama Rao stated that the interest of Telangana has been taken care of, adding that the party's Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in favour of the bill. Apart from this, YSRCP, under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, has also confirmed the support, providing a major boost to the ruling alliance.

Along with these opposition parties, the allies of BJP, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, HD Kumaraswamy's JDS, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, AIADMK, and PMK have already confirmed their support. ALSO READ: Delimitation Row: Rahul Gandhi Says NCP-SP's INDIA Bloc Standing Won't Change Even If It Backs Bill