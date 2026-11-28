Delimitation Bill: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs will sit separately from the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming special session of Parliament, following a revised seating arrangement notified by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The reshuffle comes on the same day the party announced its decision to support the Centre's revised delimitation bill, which proposes a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for every state and Union territory to enable one-third reservation for women while keeping seat allocations frozen until 2051.

ALSO READ: MK Stalin's DMK Announces Support For Delimitation With Unchanged 7.18% Share Condition; How Numbers Stack Up Now Lok Sabha Seating Reshuffle Ahead Of Special Session In total, seating arrangements for 97 Lok Sabha MPs, including DMK members, have been changed ahead of the four-day special sitting starting Monday. Under the revised plan, Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran will sit alongside NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, while seats for MPs of several other parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena (UBT), have also been reassigned.

Delhi | Seating arrangements of 97 MPs, including DMK members, have been changed in the Lok Sabha DMK today announced its support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills. — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026 Earlier in May, the DMK had sought separate seating after ties snapped between the DMK and the Congress following the latter's move to align with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and join the new Tamil Nadu government led by TVK's C Joseph Vijay. The revised seating takes effect ahead of the special Parliament session starting November 30, when the government is expected to bring legislation on delimitation and women’s reservation.

Kanimozhi Leads DMK Delegation To Meet Amit Shah A delegation of DMK MPs led by parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The delegation included TR Baalu, A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran, and the meeting took place at Shah's residence. However, details of the discussions were not immediately disclosed.

ALSO READ: Kharge Calls Delimitation A 'Threat To Democracy' After INDIA Bloc Meeting; NCP-SP Breaks Ranks DMK Backs Delimitation Bill Earlier on Saturday, the DMK announced its support for the revised delimitation bill after a meeting of its MPs chaired by Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai. The party stated that its core concerns over Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation had been addressed in the updated proposal. Stalin has consistently argued that Tamil Nadu's existing share of Lok Sabha seats should not shrink and that inter-state representation should remain protected for another 25 years. (With Inputs From Agencies)