Delimitation Row: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday clarified that the standing of Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) will not change within the INDIA Bloc even if it supports the controversial Delimitation revised bill. While responding to a question at a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi assured that Pawar's party will continue to remain a key member of the opposition alliance.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say? While addressing the reporters, Gandhi stated that the bill will clarify every party's standing, adding that this is the fight to save the democracy. However, on being asked whether the decision to support the bill will change the NCP's (SP) position within the alliance, Gandhi stated that they will continue to remain in the INDIA Bloc. "In the INDIA bloc, their position is what their position is. Their position is not going to change in the INDIA bloc if they support the bill," Gandhi stated.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Seats To Rise From 543 To 816 After Delimitation: Govt Shares Redrawn Electoral Map Ahead Of Parliament Session NCP (SP) To Support Bill Earlier on Friday, NCP (SP) senior member Jitendra Awhad confirmed that the party has decided to support the delimitation bill. While Baramati MP Supriya Sule later stated that a final call will be taken on Monday, she had earlier stated that the party could support it if a 50 per cent hike in Lok Sabha seats of all states is assured.

"Even during the previous discussions, we had demanded that the government give us a written assurance, but I have not read the entire Bill yet. If we are expected to adopt a cooperative approach, there should be a common formula applicable to all states. The Women's Reservation Bill must be implemented," Sule stated.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Row: NDA And INDIA Bloc Reach Out To Naveen Patnaik's BJD As Rajya Sabha Math Tightens Earlier, Sule did not attend the meeting convened on Saturday to discuss the Opposition's floor strategy in the special Parliament session, as her father Sharad Pawar was ailing. As Pawar was in hospital, she would stay in Mumbai during the weekend, the Barmati MP said.