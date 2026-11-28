A major road accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district late Saturday evening after a sand-laden truck overturned onto an auto-rickshaw carrying seven passengers near Sikiya village in the Adalhat police station area.

According to preliminary information, one passenger died on the spot. Three passengers trapped beneath the truck were subsequently pulled out, of whom one was found dead. The two injured passengers were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

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Rescue operations are underway to pull out the remaining passengers trapped beneath the overturned truck. Police personnel and local residents are engaged in the rescue effort.

Mirzapur Police confirmed on X that Adalhat police personnel were present at the spot and the rescue operation was continuing.

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Chunar Circle Officer (CO) Gayatri Yadav and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Aneag Singh also reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. They took stock of the situation and coordinated assistance.

The accident occurred on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar highway, near Sikiya village in the Narayanpur area.