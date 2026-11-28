India could experience an unusually unpredictable winter this year, with temperatures expected to remain above normal in several regions even as other areas may witness sudden cold spells, rain and snowfall. The strong El Nino developing in the Pacific Ocean is expected to peak in December and could continue influencing weather conditions until early 2027.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has forecast that the phenomenon will intensify, peak in December and persist until February 2027. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also indicated that strong to very strong El Nino conditions are likely to continue through January-March 2027.

El Nino, a climate phenomenon associated with warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, is expected to remain strong through the coming months.

Why This Winter Could Be Different

Forecasts indicate that winter temperatures may fluctuate across the country between December 2026 and February 2027. While some regions could see a delayed onset of winter, others may experience sharp drops in temperature over short periods.

However, El Nino will not be the only factor determining India's winter weather. The frequency, intensity and movement of western disturbances, along with conditions in the Indian Ocean, will also influence temperatures and precipitation.

98 Per Cent Chance Of Above-Normal Temperatures

The Copernicus Climate Change Service's November assessment indicates a 98 per cent chance of above-normal temperatures across India between December and February.

The US Climate Prediction Centre has also projected a nearly 100 per cent probability of El Nino conditions continuing during the same period, with strong to very strong conditions potentially persisting from January to March 2027.

These are seasonal model projections rather than definite forecasts, and actual conditions may vary across regions.

Western Himalayas May See More Snowfall

Despite the possibility of a warmer winter, parts of the western Himalayas could receive above-normal snowfall.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), in its winter outlook for November 2026 to February 2027, has projected above-average snow depths in parts of northern India, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal.

Heavier precipitation in mountainous regions could also increase the risk of avalanches, landslides and localised flooding.

ALSO READ: El Nino To Weak Western Disturbances: Why Delhi Continues To Boil By November End; IMD Forecast Shorter Winter

Western Disturbances And Cyclonic Activity To Influence Weather

Western disturbances, which bring winter rain and snowfall to northern India, will play an important role in determining how cold the season becomes.

Cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal and changing conditions over the Indian Ocean could further influence weather patterns. Meteorologists are also monitoring the Indian Ocean Dipole and Madden-Julian Oscillation, which can affect atmospheric conditions and rainfall distribution.

According to Skymet Vice President JP Sharma, El Nino's influence could continue until March 2027, with neutral conditions potentially taking another two to three months to develop.

The IMD is scheduled to release its seasonal temperature outlook for December 2026 to February 2027 on November 30.