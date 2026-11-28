The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police have arrested a travel agent from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa for allegedly sending economically disadvantaged women to Gulf countries under the pretext of providing jobs abroad. The accused, Mohd Iftikhar, runs Bharat Travels in Kadapa and is suspected of arranging women's travel to Oman, Dubai and Kuwait without the mandatory government permissions and official documentation. The arrest on Friday night followed an investigation that began after immigration officials at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport stopped a group of women attempting to travel to Gulf countries without the required documents for overseas employment. ALSO READ: India-US Drug Racket Bust: Deportee, MBA Graduate Among 6 Held; 5 Lakh Tablets, 59,000 Customers Traced How Airport Immigration Checks Exposed The Network According to a senior CCS officer, a group of agents allegedly identified women from Kadapa and neighbouring areas and promised them employment opportunities in Gulf countries. They allegedly arranged their travel without obtaining the necessary government clearances.

Around two months ago, the agents brought a group of women to Hyderabad airport. During immigration checks, officials found that they lacked the required permissions to travel abroad for employment and alerted the CCS police. Police subsequently registered cases and launched an investigation into the suspected illegal recruitment operation. Second Accused Arrested In The Case An agent named Zaheer was arrested by police during the initial stages of the investigation in September and sent to judicial remand. He is currently out on bail. Upon advancing the investigation, Iftikhar was identified as the second accused. A special CCS team, accompanied by the local police, travelled to Kadapa on Friday to make the arrest. Iftikhar was arrested at around 8 pm and has been brought to Hyderabad.

Several passports of different people were confiscated from his home. The investigation team is verifying them now to see how far the alleged business went. ALSO READ: Hyderabad On High Alert After Threat Email Warns Of 26/11-Like Attacks To Avenge Lateef Bhatt's Killing Police Investigating Other Agents The CCS police are now trying to establish how many women were sent to Gulf countries without the necessary permissions and identify others who may have facilitated their travel. Investigators suspect that more agents operating in Kadapa and surrounding areas could be involved in the network. The role of these individuals is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.