New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday informed a Delhi Court that Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi's name was added in the voter list in 1980 despite her not being an Indian citizen then. In an Action Taken Report (ATR), the authority informed that Gandhi became an Indian citizen three years later in 1983. The police also stated that the information has been confirmed by the District Magistrate (DM) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

What Delhi Police Said? Earlier, advocate Vikas Tripathi, the complainant, had alleged that Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the voter list before she even acquired Indian citizenship. The information was provided by a sub-inspector of the Tughlaq Road police station who submitted the ATR on behalf of the Delhi Police in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi. The court has stated that the next hearing on the matter will be held on December 14.

The police have informed the court that a notice has been issued to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, adding that a response is expected shortly. The authority further stated that the investigation will be completed based on the response from the electoral office.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Seats To Rise From 543 To 816 After Delimitation? Govt Shares Redrawn Electoral Map Ahead Of Parliament Session 'Few Documents Not Found Yet' As per the report, a letter from the office of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) dated November 25, 2026, confirmed that Gandhi's name was included in the voter lists of 1980 and 1983. However, the police informed that Form 6 and other related documents have not been found yet, adding that search in underway.

The court has also asked the investigating officer to clarify the situation regarding the further investigation and the possible offence. It has also summoned the SHO of the Tughlaq Road police station and directed him to explain what offence is made out in the case.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Row: NDA And INDIA Bloc Reach Out To Naveen Patnaik's BJD As Rajya Sabha Math Tightens Earlier while allowing the petition, Special Judge Vishal Gogne had said that the complaint was rejected on the ground of a photocopy of unverified records. It is liable to be set aside. "The order is non-speaking. It is liable to be set aside," the Special Judge had said on September 21, reported news agency ANI.