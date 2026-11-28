Gurugram's public transport system is set for a major upgrade with the launch of 100 electric buses across 20 routes. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the newly constructed electric bus depot in Sector 48 and flagged off the bus service on Saturday under the Prime Minister's e-Bus Service Scheme.

A dedicated depot has been developed in Sector 48 for the operation and maintenance of the electric buses. Charging stations have also been installed at the Sector 10 bus depot to support their regular operations.

New Depot And Charging Infrastructure Set Up

The 100 electric buses have arrived in the city, and routes for their operation have been finalised. Trial runs have been underway for the past month ahead of the launch.

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Earlier, Gurugram's local public transport network primarily relied on around 150 CNG buses, many of which had become old and worn out. The introduction of electric buses is expected to strengthen the city's public transport infrastructure.

The new buses will also help reduce vehicular emissions and local air pollution as they do not release exhaust fumes during operation.

Affordable Travel And Better Connectivity

The electric bus service is expected to provide residents with a more affordable public transport option, particularly working professionals, students and daily commuters who frequently rely on cabs and taxis.

The routes will connect residential sectors with metro stations, railway stations, industrial areas and other important locations across Gurugram. The service is also expected to improve last-mile connectivity and encourage more people to use public transport.

Full List Of 20 Electric Bus Routes In Gurugram

The 100 electric buses will operate on the following routes:

Route 307: Three buses from IMT Chowk to Dwarka Sector-21.

Route 315: Five buses from Habitat, Sector 99A, to Guru Dronacharya Metro Station.

Route 316: Three buses from Millennium City to Sector 37, Pace City.

Route 317: Six buses from Conscient Habitat, Sector 99A, to Kendriya Vihar.

Route 318: Five buses from Mahavir Chowk (Gaushala Ground) to Bhondsi Police Chowki.

Route 319: Five buses from Thana Mor to Gurugram Railway Station.

Route 254A: Five buses from Thana Mor to Gurugram Bus Stand.

Route 254B: Five buses from Pataudi Road Railway Station, Helimundi, to Gurugram Bus Stand.

Route 320: Five buses from Mahavir Chowk to Ambience Mall.

Route 321: Five buses from Dundahera to Sikandarpur Metro Station.

Route 322: Five buses from Dhankot to Millennium City Centre Metro Station.

Route 323: Five buses from Gurugram Railway Station to Thana Mor.

Route 324: Five buses from BPTP, Sector 37D, to Tata Intelligent Park, Sector 58.

Route 325: Five buses from Gurugram Railway Station to Millennium City Centre Metro Station.

Route 326: Five buses from Ram Mandir, Palam Vihar, to Tata Intelligent Park, Sector 58.

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Route 328: Five buses from Mahavir Chowk to Sikandarpur Metro Station.

Route 329: Five buses from Gurugram Railway Station to Kankraula/Bhangrola village.

Route 330: Five buses from Mahavir Chowk to Wazirpur T-Point.

Route 112: Eight buses from Gurugram Railway Station to Sector 55/56 Metro Station.

Route 127: Five buses from Millennium City Centre Metro Station, Gate No. 4, to Sector 107.

With the launch of the 100 electric buses, Gurugram is set to expand its public transport network and offer commuters more connectivity options across the city.