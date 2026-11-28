Bisleri International has asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to take another look at the findings that led to the recall of one of its packaged drinking water batches. The batch was made at the company’s plant in Telipara village in Jalpaiguri district, West Bengal. FSSAI had ordered a ban on its sale on 12 August 2026 after laboratory tests reportedly found coliform bacteria in the samples.

Bisleri seeks review of conflicting test results for West Bengal Batch PB201 https://t.co/pi2ZZJnLsB — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026 The batch, labelled PB201, was tested by both the primary laboratory and the referral food laboratory. Both reported the presence of coliform bacteria in the sample taken from the manufacturing unit. On the basis of these results, the regulator has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. ALSO READ: FSSAI Sanctions Prosecution Against Bisleri In Fresh Case After Bacteria Found In West Bengal Water Sample

Company Disputes Lab Findings Bisleri has disputed the test findings. The company said samples it sent to two independent laboratories came back clean and met the prescribed standards for coliform bacteria as well as other food safety parameters. In a statement, Bisleri confirmed that it had already recalled the affected batch and was cooperating fully with the authorities. It has now requested FSSAI to re-examine the sampling process, the testing methods used, the laboratory results and any other factors that might explain the conflicting outcomes.

“We expect this matter to be assessed against the same standards applied across the industry,” the company said, adding that it would continue to work with the food safety authority to establish the facts. ALSO READ: Bisleri Row: Harmful Chemicals Detected In Water Sample, Know What They Are And How They Can Affect Your Health FSSAI Steps Up Checks On Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers The development comes at a time when FSSAI has tightened its watch on packaged drinking water brands. The regulator has been collecting samples from several manufacturers as part of a broader inspection drive to ensure products meet the required food safety standards.