The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made registration and licensing mandatory for canteens, messes, food courts and other food establishments operating in schools, colleges, universities and hostels under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The department has reportedly warned eateries of facing suspension if they fail to comply with the prescribed food safety and hygiene norms.

This comes after the University of Mumbai’s Fort campus canteen failed to meet multiple food safety regulations. The probe also found that the vendor was operating without the mandatory registration or licence, prompting the FDA to impose and recover a penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

ALSO READ: FSSAI Sanctions Prosecution Against Bisleri In Fresh Case After Bacteria Found In West Bengal Water Sample Who needs an FSSAI licence? All food establishments operating within educational institutions, including all canteens and cafeterias in schools and colleges. Mess operating within schools and university hostels. Any food courts or eateries built within the campus. What do the rules say? As per Section 31 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, food businesses must obtain the appropriate FSSAI registration or licence before operating. The responsibility lies upon the person who handles the eatery. If an institution operates its own canteen or catering facility, it must obtain the required registration or licence. If the service is outsourced, the contractor must secure the approval, while the institution remains responsible for ensuring that food safety requirements are followed.

In its clarification, the FDA said that the licence certificate must be displayed at the establishment. School managements, universities, colleges and education boards cannot grant exemptions from the licensing requirement. ALSO READ: Bisleri Row: Harmful Chemicals Detected In Water Sample, Know What They Are And How They Can Affect Your Health What are the licensing tiers? Applications can be submitted in an online mode in the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal. The authority to issue registrations and licences, inspect establishments and take action against violations rests with the designated FDA officials, including the Designated Officer-cum-Assistant Commissioner (Food). Under the revised FSSAI norms effective April 1, 2026, food businesses with an annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore require a basic FSSAI registration. Those with an annual turnover above Rs 1.5 crore and up to Rs 50 crore must obtain a State FSSAI Licence, while businesses whose annual turnover exceeds Rs 50 crore are required to apply for a Central FSSAI Licence.

What are the hygiene rules to be followed by school authorities? Food establishments operating in educational institutions should conform with the rules in Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. The requirements cover the premises, food preparation, storage, handling and personal hygiene of workers. Eatery operators must maintain a clean and hygienic environment. The kitchens, walls, ceilings, floors, utensils and equipment must be maintained in a clean and sanitary condition. Water served at the establishments must meet all the sanitary requirements. Raw and cooked food should be stored at a separate place with appropriate temperature control to prevent contamination.

Food handlers should maintain hygiene and wear suitable protective clothing, including caps, aprons and gloves. Food handlers must undergo the prescribed medical examinations, with relevant records maintained. Kitchen areas and storage spaces must be protected against pests such as rodents, cockroaches and other pests. Food waste and other garbage must be disposed of properly to prevent contamination. During the crackdown, the FDA has identified issues such as blackened walls and ceilings, cockroach or rat infestations, missing window mesh, improper food storage, unavailable water analysis reports and missing medical certificates for food handlers as violations that could invite action.

What happens after violation of rules? An Improvement notice will be issued Under Section 32, wherein the Designated Officer may issue required corrective actions. Establishments are granted a minimum of 14 days to comply. License may be suspended: Failure to comply with an improvement notice may result in the suspension of the food business's registration or license. Licenses Can Be Cancelled: Persistent non-compliance can lead to formal licence cancellation, following an opportunity for the business to present its case. Immediate Suspension: If a business poses an immediate risk to public health, the Designated Officer may suspend operations instantly with written justification.