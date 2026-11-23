The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on a canteen at Mumbai University's Fort campus after officials caught it operating without a valid food licence and violating basic hygiene standards, including keeping footwear inside the kitchen.

During an inspection by the FDA's Brihanmumbai division, officials uncovered multiple violations in food storage, handling, and overall kitchen hygiene. Food items were improperly stored inside refrigerators, heightening the risk of cross-contamination, while vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, as well as food and non-food materials, were kept without proper segregation.

Inspectors also noted open garbage bins placed near food storage zones and cleaning supplies stored right next to food preparation areas. Utensils were left directly on the floor, and staff were working without prescribed uniforms or protective gear.

Structural and environmental hazards further compounded the risks, with officials flagging damaged flooring, uncovered drains, windows lacking insect-proof mesh, and a failure to maintain required temperature controls for cooking, refrigeration, and hot food storage.

Missing Statutory Records

Beyond physical hygiene failures, the establishment failed to produce mandatory records, including documents relating to food procurement, staff medical examination and training records, cleaning schedules, and pest control logs. Most critically, the facility was running without a valid food business licence or registration, prompting the immediate recovery of Rs 1 lakh via challan.