- Canteen fined Rs 1 lakh for license and hygiene violations.
- FDA found footwear in kitchen, improper food storage, no records.
- Action part of wider FDA crackdown across Mumbai and Pune.
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on a canteen at Mumbai University's Fort campus after officials caught it operating without a valid food licence and violating basic hygiene standards, including keeping footwear inside the kitchen.
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Multiple Hygiene And Storage Violations At Fort Campus
During an inspection by the FDA's Brihanmumbai division, officials uncovered multiple violations in food storage, handling, and overall kitchen hygiene. Food items were improperly stored inside refrigerators, heightening the risk of cross-contamination, while vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, as well as food and non-food materials, were kept without proper segregation.
Inspectors also noted open garbage bins placed near food storage zones and cleaning supplies stored right next to food preparation areas. Utensils were left directly on the floor, and staff were working without prescribed uniforms or protective gear.
Structural and environmental hazards further compounded the risks, with officials flagging damaged flooring, uncovered drains, windows lacking insect-proof mesh, and a failure to maintain required temperature controls for cooking, refrigeration, and hot food storage.
Missing Statutory Records
Beyond physical hygiene failures, the establishment failed to produce mandatory records, including documents relating to food procurement, staff medical examination and training records, cleaning schedules, and pest control logs. Most critically, the facility was running without a valid food business licence or registration, prompting the immediate recovery of Rs 1 lakh via challan.
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27 Licences Suspended Across Mumbai and Pune
The action at Mumbai University was part of a wider crackdown across Mumbai and Pune that led to the suspension of 27 food licences and registrations, including six in the Brihanmumbai division, alongside the seizure of banned products worth Rs 34.56 lakh, four FIRs, one arrest, two sealed premises, and one impounded vehicle.
Major establishments penalised during the drive include:
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- National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Worli: Licence suspended with immediate effect after a November 21 inspection revealed flies in the main kitchen, cockroaches near wash basins, accumulated food waste in storerooms, dirty exhaust fans, unlabelled containers, and missing staff vaccination and audit records.
- Maratha Chicken Suppliers, Borivali East: Categorised as non-compliant after scoring just 19 out of 62 marks (31 per cent) due to inadequate refrigeration for perishable chicken, flies in handling zones, and poor waste disposal.
- Velvet Fine Chocolates, Govandi East: Penalised for cockroach infestations in the manufacturing zone, an unclean toilet inside the production premises, poorly maintained freezers, and missing worker medical and vaccination records.
- Shane-Ilahi Bakery and Store (Superb brand), Govandi: Flagged for operating without mandatory drinking water test reports, laboratory product testing, equipment calibration certificates, or proper segregation of raw and cooked food.
(With Inputs From PTI)