A religious ritual to crawl through the narrow gap between the elephant statue's legs went wrong for a devotee in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak. A video that emerged on social media shows a man getting stuck beneath a stone elephant statue during a temple ritual. According to media reports, the incident happened at the Narmada Temple in Amarkantak.

After enough struggle for minutes, the man managed to pull himself out of the statue, prompting other devotees to clap and chant God's name. The Daily Jagran does not independently verify the authenticity of the video. The footage drew sharp reactions from the users. While a few users expressed solidarity with the devotees, others questioned his attempt to pass through the narrow gap between the elephant's legs.

Internet Questions Ritual An X user, A Proud Asian (@KalisankarMukhe) wrote, "Faith is necessary, but blind faith can also be fatal". Another X user, Mohit, @Mohitkamboj889, said, "Itna mahan Hindu dharam aur aisi murkhta. Aise murkhon ki wajah se Hindu badnaam hote hain. Aur pujari pata nahi kyun nay nay ideas le kar aate hain. Kya simple tareeke se bhagwan ke darshan nahi kiye ja sakte?(Such a great Hindu dharma, and yet such foolishness. Because of such fools, Hindus get a bad name. And priests keep coming up with new ideas for no reason. Can’t one have darshan of God in a simple way?)"

@ShamaParveen70 मेहनत लगा रहा है भाई अगर शांति से दिमाग लगाया होता तो यहा नही फंसता । फालतू के मजाक के पात्र बन रहे हो। — Brijesh Kumar pal (@pal_brijes9680) November 23, 2026 Brijesh Kumar Pal, (@pal_brijes9680) wrote, "The guy is putting in the effort. If he’d thought things through calmly, he wouldn’t have ended up in this mess. You're making yourself a laughingstock for no reason."