Tamil Nadu: The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on Saturday evening, under the supervision of Supreme Court-appointed receivers, retired judges Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban, following days of intense legal proceedings.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam is lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar at Thiruparankundram Hill. Retired High Court judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban have been appointed as receivers to oversee the administration of the temple. https://t.co/dq5LLGNwsw — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026 ALSO READ: Karthigai Deepam Row: PM Modi Welcomes Supreme Court Directive To Light Lamp At Deepathoon Devotees Gather In Large Numbers Devotees gathered in large numbers and celebrated with chants of "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arohara" and "Vetrivel, Veeravel" as the flame was lit on the hilltop pillar. Temple priests and officials used 30 kg of ghee, a 50-metre cotton wick, and 5 kg of camphor for the ceremony.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Devotees gather in large numbers as the ceremonial Deepam is lit at Thiruparankundram Hill following the Supreme Court's verdict. https://t.co/fjQEjJEAdX — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026 Earlier on Saturday morning, the two former judges travelled from Chennai to Thiruparankundram. After consulting officials and priests, Justice Vaidyanathan announced that the traditional lamp would be lit at 5 PM. Following rituals at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple, the receivers handed over the kopparai cauldron to priests for installation on scaffolding at the pillar, while carrying earthen lamps, wick, and ghee to the foothill with traditional music for handover to the temple administration.

Security Heightened Even as the lamp was lit under court-appointed oversight, access to the hilltop remained contested. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel faced practical hurdles deciding who would be allowed up under the 50-person cap, News18 reported

Hindu groups sought clear guidelines from authorities on hilltop entry and alleged that devotees were being stopped despite the lighting. Leaders from the BJP and Hindu Munnani were also expected to visit the hill as security forces regulated movement along the route.

What Supreme Court Said The ceremony followed a prolonged row over lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram hill, where Hindu groups sought the ritual and authorities resisted the venue. ALSO READ: Karthigai Row: SC Orders Vijay Govt To Light Deepam At Deepathoon Tomorrow, Suspends Temple Board A day earlier, the Supreme Court stepped in over the failure to carry out its earlier direction, which had permitted a one-time lighting at the Deepathoon on November 24, suspended the temple's board of trustees, handed hill security to the CRPF, and appointed the retired judges as receivers to ensure compliance.

Ongoing disputes over hilltop access, political reactions from the BJP and Hindu outfits, and heavy police and CRPF deployment continue to keep the area tense. (With Inputs From Agencies))