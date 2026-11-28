Seven people, including the driver, were killed and five others injured after an Eeco vehicle lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Kalwadi in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the Rikhnikhal block when the vehicle was travelling towards Bhangalwad village. A total of 12 people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

#WATCH | Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand | Seven people, including the driver, died and five others were injured after an Eeco vehicle lost control and fell into a deep gorge near Kalwadi in the Rikhnikhal block of Pauri district. According to a preliminary police report, the women in the vehicle were associated with self-help groups (SHGs) and were returning after submitting application forms for the Didi-Bhuli scheme in Rikhnikhal. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. (Source: Police) — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

According to a preliminary police report, the women travelling in the vehicle were associated with self-help groups (SHGs) and were returning after submitting application forms for the Didi-Bhuli scheme in Rikhnikhal. ALSO READ: Rishikesh To Karnaprayag By Train Moves Closer As Indian Railways Achieves 6.59-Km Tunnel Breakthrough | Check Route

All seven occupants died on the spot, while the five injured were rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment. Rescue Operations Launched After Accident Police personnel and rescue teams were dispatched to the accident site after receiving information about the incident. Local residents also joined the relief and rescue operations. The injured were taken to a nearby health centre for medical treatment. Further details about their condition are awaited. CM Dhami Expresses Grief Over Deaths Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and offered condolences to the families of those killed. पौड़ी गढ़वाल के कलवाड़ी, रिखणीखाल में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। इस हृदयविदारक दुर्घटना में दिवंगत हुए लोगों के शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। जिला प्रशासन को तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में तेजी लाने तथा घायलों को समुचित उपचार उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। साथ ही, गंभीर रूप से घायल व्यक्तियों को एयरलिफ्ट कर उच्च चिकित्सा केंद्रों में पहुंचाने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं। ईश्वर से सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 28, 2026 "I have received the deeply distressing news of a horrific road accident in Rikhnikhal, Kalwadhi, Pauri Garhwal," the Chief Minister said in a post on X. "I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching accident. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give their grief-stricken families the strength to bear this immense sorrow," he said.