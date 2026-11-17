At least eight people died and 26 others suffered injuries after a bus fell into a ravine nearly 100 metres below a bridge near Gular Bazar in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday. A Vishwanath Seva bus carrying 30 passengers was travelling from Haridwar to Joshimath and crashed on the Badrinath Highway.

6 people have lost their lives after a bus fell into a ravine about 100 meters below a bridge near Gular Bazar in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand: Police — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026 According to officials, the accident occurred around 4:30 am near Gular market when the bus (registration number UK09PA-9779), en route from Haridwar to Chamoli, lost control and fell off the Gular bridge into a ravine below. Passengers Rescued Upon receiving information, rescue teams rushed to the spot. It immediately carried out an operation to rescue the passengers trapped in the gorge. Munikireti's Inspector-in-Charge Pradeep Chauhan said the bus broke through a railing and fell into a ravine near Gular, Jagran.com reported.

As per the information, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) posts at Byasi and Dhalwala were deployed to the site and started search and rescue operations. The injured people were then rescued and sent for further treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh.

PM Modi Condoles Incident PM Modi expressed deep sorrow over the fatal accident in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district, extending his condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a swift recovery for the injured. Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2026 "Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a post on X. ALSO READ: Gujarat: Two Dead As Speeding Car Overturns On Morbi-Rajkot Highway; Horrific Video Shows Occupants Flung Into Air

Separate Incident In a separate incident, five people were killed after a vehicle plunged nearly 200 metres into a deep gorge and caught fire near the Bapru-Bantoli road in the Barakot area in Uttarakhand's Champawat. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the District Control Room received information that a vehicle had fallen into a deep gorge and caught fire near the Bapru-Bantoli road.

ALSO READ: Punjab Road Accident: 4 Killed, 18 Injured As Two Pilgrimage Buses Collide On Highway In Tarn Taran An SDRF team from Champawat, led by Sub-Inspector Dungar Singh, immediately rushed to the spot with necessary rescue equipment. On reaching the site, the team found the vehicle lying deep inside the gorge and engulfed in flames. The SDRF team, in coordination with the district police, launched a rescue operation under challenging conditions and successfully reached the accident site.