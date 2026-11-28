Indian political weddings often blend personal milestones with public spectacle. From Anant Singh’s 400,000-guest feast in Bihar to G. Janardhana Reddy’s Rs 500-crore event in Bengaluru, these extravagant celebrations consistently capture national attention.

Below is a summary of some of the most prominent political weddings in India. The Daily Jagran has compiled some of the most talked about weddings of politicians together.

Anant Singh’s Daughter’s Wedding (2026) Mokama MLA Anant Singh made multiple headlines on November 25, 2026, for the marriage of his younger daughter, Shivangi Singh, to Rishikesh Kumar in his ancestral village of Nadwan (near Patna), Bihar. Unlike invitation-only celebrity weddings, Singh issued an open invitation to the public, drawing an estimated 4 to 5 lakh guests.

Roughly 500 cooks prepared over 150 dishes and lakhs of traditional sweets. Organisers built five to six makeshift helipads for VIP arrivals, and the groom arrived in a 151-vehicle convoy. The massive turnout caused 8-kilometre traffic jams, forcing one politician to abandon his car and ride a tractor across fields. A planned horse race with a Mahindra Thar as the top prize had to be halted after spectators climbed trees and electricity pylons, spilling onto the track.

According to media reports, the wedding cost around Rs 40–60 crore. The event sparked debate because it took place in Bihar just days before Singh's December 1 Supreme Court deadline to surrender in a murder case. G Janardhana Reddy’s Daughter’s Wedding (2016) Mining Baron and former Karnataka Minister G Janardhana Reddy set the benchmark for political opulence with the five-day Bengaluru wedding of his daughter, Brahmani, to Rajeev Reddy. Reports said that the wedding expenses reached 500-550 crore, making it one of India's most expensive weddings.

Wedding guests received LCD video invitations plated in gold. The bride wore a Rs 17crore Kanjivaram saree woven with pure gold thread and Rs 90 lakh in jewellery, while replica sets of ancient Hampi temples and Brazilian samba dancers entertained 50,000 guests. Held just days after the government scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the display of wealth drew widespread public outrage and prompted Income Tax Department raids on Reddy’s companies

Kanwar Singh Tanwar’s Son’s Wedding (2011) When Congress leader Kanwar Singh Tanwar’s son, Lalit, married Yogita Jaunapuria (daughter of former Sohna MLA Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria) near Delhi, the week-long affair drew national scrutiny for its lavish gifting. The gifts caught massive attention as the groom was given a Bell 429 five-seater helicopter, valued at around Rs 33 crore at the time.

Around 15,000 to 30,000 guests attended the main receptions. At a pre-wedding ceremony for 2,000 guests, each attendee reportedly received a 30-gram silver biscuit, a safari suit, and cash. Estimated by media outlets to have cost anywhere from rs 100 crore to rs 250 crore, the event drew criticism from senior Congress leaders who had urged party members to practice austerity.

ALSO READ: Not BFF, But 'JFF': Viral Guest At Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding Says He Became Friends With Him In Jail | Watch Tej Pratap And Aishwarya Rai’s Wedding (2018) The Patna wedding of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, to Aishwarya Rai (granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai) was a major political alliance event. Over 7,000 guests attended, accompanied by 50 horses, elephants, and tribal drummers.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted temporary bail from jail to attend. Despite fierce political rivalries, the event brought together top leaders across party lines, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Akhilesh Yadav, and Ram Vilas Paswan. ALSO READ: 12-Bigha Venue For 5 Lakh Guests, Horse Race, VIP Helipad: Bihar's Anant Singh Turns Daughter's Wedding Into Spectacle V. N. Sudhakaran’s Wedding (1995) Officially declared at a much lower figure by the hosts, though investigators and media estimated the true cost ran into tens of crores (a staggering sum in 1995). The wedding featured a 75,000-square-foot pandal, 10 massive dining halls accommodating over 100,000 guests, VIP invitations printed on silver plates, and free concerts by A. R. Rahman. The expenses later became key evidence in Jayalalithaa's long-running Disproportionate Assets corruption trial.