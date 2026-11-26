A guest attending the wedding of Bihar MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi, on Wednesday has unexpectedly become an internet sensation. In a viral video clip, the man revealed that he became friends with the politician behind bars, prompting social media users to coin the term "JFF" short for Jail Friends Forever.

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Viral Video Sparks Online Buzz

Putting a twist on the familiar acronym BFF (Best Friends Forever), social media users quickly coined the term for a friendship that started not in school, college or the neighbourhood, but inside prison.

Speaking to reporters at the venue, the man credited Singh for supporting him during his legal troubles.

"I became his friend in prison. I can do anything for him. He helped me when I had 32 criminal cases against me," the man is heard saying in the video.

अनंत सिंह के दोस्त भी एक दम अनंत सिंह की तरह ही दिखते हैं। पत्रकार पूछा आप उनके दोस्त है, बचपन से क्या। आदमी बोला नहीं मैं उनका दोस्त जेल से ही हूं।😎 https://t.co/rtcdD2nHLE — सीतामढ़ी जिला 🇮🇳 (@SitamarhiJila) November 25, 2026

While his identity remains unclear, viewers noted his striking resemblance to the Mokama MLA, particularly his moustache. It remains unclear which prison term brought them together, as Anant Singh has been jailed multiple times across several cases, including a recent stint from November 1, 2025, to March 2026, and has been ordered to return to custody in December 2026.

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