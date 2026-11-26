- Guest at Anant Singh's wedding revealed jail friendship.
- Social media coined 'Jail Friends Forever' (JFF) term.
- Lavish Nadwan wedding also drew massive public attention.
A guest attending the wedding of Bihar MLA Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi, on Wednesday has unexpectedly become an internet sensation. In a viral video clip, the man revealed that he became friends with the politician behind bars, prompting social media users to coin the term "JFF" short for Jail Friends Forever.
ALSO READ: Snake Triggers Panic At Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding Venue; Man Grabs It By Hand, Flings It Outside | Watch
Viral Video Sparks Online Buzz
Putting a twist on the familiar acronym BFF (Best Friends Forever), social media users quickly coined the term for a friendship that started not in school, college or the neighbourhood, but inside prison.
Speaking to reporters at the venue, the man credited Singh for supporting him during his legal troubles.
"I became his friend in prison. I can do anything for him. He helped me when I had 32 criminal cases against me," the man is heard saying in the video.
अनंत सिंह के दोस्त भी एक दम अनंत सिंह की तरह ही दिखते हैं। पत्रकार पूछा आप उनके दोस्त है, बचपन से क्या। आदमी बोला नहीं मैं उनका दोस्त जेल से ही हूं।😎 https://t.co/rtcdD2nHLE— सीतामढ़ी जिला 🇮🇳 (@SitamarhiJila) November 25, 2026
While his identity remains unclear, viewers noted his striking resemblance to the Mokama MLA, particularly his moustache. It remains unclear which prison term brought them together, as Anant Singh has been jailed multiple times across several cases, including a recent stint from November 1, 2025, to March 2026, and has been ordered to return to custody in December 2026.
ALSO READ: Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding Turns Chaotic With 10-Km Traffic Jam, Crowds Climbing Electricity Towers | WATCH
Inside Anant Singh's Daughter's Wedding In Nadwan
Beyond the viral guest, the wedding in Singh's ancestral village of Nadwan drew widespread online attention over its scale, estimated Rs 40-50 crore spending, and elaborate arrangements.
Massive Kitchen Setup: A kitchen was set up under a 100-foot tent to serve around 150 dishes, with more than 500 cooks and 300 cooking stations.
VIP Guests: Helipads were constructed for high-profile guests, including Union Minister Lalan Singh and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Open Feast: As Singh kept the wedding open to the public, viral videos from the venue claim that nearly a million people attended, though the figure has not been independently verified.