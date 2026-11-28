Faridabad: A viral video showing a woman being physically assaulted by a group of people for allegedly feeding stray dogs near her society in Greater Faridabad has sparked protests outside the BPTP police station on Saturday, with demonstrators demanding action against the accused.

ALSO READ: Amritsar: 8-Year-Old Boy Chased, Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs On Way To School In Jandiala Guru What Happened The incident took place on October 26. The video shows the woman, identified as Navya, arguing with a large group of people while standing in front of an SUV. One of the main accused, identified as Neha, is seen repeatedly attacking her physically. Moments later, a man in a white T-shirt suddenly lunges forward and punches Navya, before onlookers ask him to back off.

Victim Alleges Clothes Were Torn Speaking to NDTV, Navya said she is an animal lover and alleged that residents had an issue with her feeding stray dogs. She said a verbal argument broke out on October 26 while she was feeding a dog, and alleged that her clothes were torn during the assault, adding, "There were men, too." She claimed she has been seeking police action since the incident. Protesters Threaten Sit-In, Maneka Gandhi Calls Police Dozens of people gathered near the BPTP police station on Saturday to demand action against those involved, warning they would stage a sit-in if their demands were not met. Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi also spoke to local police officials regarding the matter.

ALSO READ: Nashik: Yuva Sena Workers Release Stray Pups Inside Civic Chief's Office Over Dog Menace; Video Goes Viral | WATCH Police Deny Inaction, Point To Park Dispute Police rejected claims of inaction, stating that action had already been taken and an investigation report was submitted to senior officials on November 12. Police spokesperson Yashpal told NDTV that the October 26 incident was not related to feeding a dog, claiming instead that it stemmed from a dispute over the society's park and calling the protesters' claims incorrect.