The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has risen from the “poor" category to the "very poor" category after eight days. The capital recorded an AQI of 329 at 7 am on Sunday. The air condition worsened by 82 points from that of Saturday. The situation worsened amid unfavourable weather conditions, with vehicular emissions emerging as the largest contributor to PM 2.5 pollution. The AQI in Chandni Chowk was recorded at 427 (Severe) in the morning.

Conditions at Stations Worsen As the air quality worsened on the weekend, the AQI at Sirifort was recorded at 404. North Campus recorded an AQI of 400, while DTV was at 397 on Sunday. Mathura Road recorded 395 AQI at 7 am.

ALSO READ: Delhi Wakes Up To Smog As AQI Worsens To 246; Six Stations In 'Very Poor' Zone; Mercury Drops Further On Sunday, 42 stations in the capital were recorded in the "very poor" category. The AQI at Ashok Nagar was recorded at 310, which was recorded at 238 on Saturday. Burari Crossing and Ayanagar recorded an AQI of 377. The AQI in Dwarka was recorded at 231 on Saturday, which rose to 326 on Sunday.

Highest AQI Since November 14 Saturday recorded the highest AQI since November 14, when it stood at 367 in the “very poor” category. Since then, Delhi has recorded only “poor” category days, with the AQI showing a steady improvement over the last week. It was recorded at 220 on November 25, 224 on November 26 and 226 on November 27, before rising sharply to 293 on Saturday.

The deterioration in air quality was due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, with the maximum mixing depth over Delhi predicted to be 1,100 metres on Saturday and the ventilation index at 1,800 square metres per second, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ALSO READ: 'Will Allow Only BS-6 Vehicles': SC Proposes Stricter Curbs, Phasing Out Polluting Vehicles Amid Rise In Delhi AQI A lower mixing depth restricts the vertical dispersion of pollutants, while a ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, coupled with an average wind speed of less than 10 kilometres per hour, is considered unfavourable for pollutant dispersion.