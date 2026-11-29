Four people were killed in an early monrning fire incident in Delhi's Vishwas Nagar on Saturday. Two others sustained burn injuries in the incident and were shifted to hospital for treatment. The fire broke out at 4.15 am in a house in Lane Number 11, near Unity Mall, in Vishwas Nagar, in the CBD Shahdara area. The fire prompted an emergency response from Delhi Fire SServices (DFS) that included one water tanker, one water barrel, and one quick response vehicle.

According to police, the fire is suspected to have erupted from an e-rickshaw charging point, however exact cause would be ascertained after a detailed investigation. "Six people trapped on the mezzanine floor were taken out by DFS personnel and rushed to Hedgewar Hospital by ambulances and PCR vehicles. A medical officer at the hospital declared four of them dead, while two others suffered around 10 per cent burn injuries," an officer said.

The building comprised a ground floor, a mezzanine floor and three additional floors. Fire tenders and other emergency response vehicles were rushed to the spot. #WATCH | Delhi | Four dead after fire broke out at a house in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar, reportedly sparked by an e-rickshaw charging point https://t.co/RWgB0xczPu — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026 ALSO READ: Two Killed In Massive Fire At Kanpur's Radhika Apartments, Several Jump From Building In Panic Speaking about the incident, Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said that the people who were sleeping on the first floor of the building were affected in the fire.

"A call regarding a fire was received at the police station. Upon reaching the scene—specifically in Lane No. 11, Vishwas Nagar—it was confirmed that a fire incident had occurred. Four people have died at the site, while two others have been shifted to the hospital; their condition is currently stable. Further action is being taken."

He further added that an e-rickshaw charging point is speculated to be the origin point for the blaze. "Primarily, it seems the fire originated at an e-rickshaw charging point; the people who were sleeping on the first floor were the ones affected," he said. ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After 'Lehsun' Firecracker Explodes In His Mouth Videos from the site show several gutted e-rickshaws parked inside the building where the interiors seemed severely damaged and blackened by the blaze and subsequent smoke. Officials were also seen inspecting the site.