Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from West Bengal's Hingalganj constituency, Rekha Patra, is in extremely critical condition and has been placed on ventilator support at a private hospital in Kolkata. She was shifted to the state capital on Sunday after her condition deteriorated at the government-run Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital. While initial accounts suggested food poisoning, a medico-legal report accessed by NDTV points toward pesticide poisoning. ALSO READ: Bengal SSR: Special Summary Revision Of Voter Rolls Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable Circumstances' How The Medical Emergency Unfolded Speaking to news agency IANS, BJP leader Archana Das Majumdar said that Patra suddenly fell ill at her home in Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas district at around 9:00 PM on Saturday. She was immediately rushed to a local hospital for primary treatment.

As the MLA's condition worsened, doctors referred her to the Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital, where she was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU). However, even after four hours, her condition showed little improvement, prompting medical teams to transfer her to a private hospital in Kolkata. Her condition continues to remain serious.

Medico-Legal Report Flags Organophosphorus Poisoning Patra currently remains unresponsive in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and has not opened her eyes. While early reports pointed toward food poisoning, the medico-legal expert showed an "alleged history of poisoning (agricultural) on the home premises."

According to the report, the MLA had allegedly ingested an organophosphorus-based agricultural pesticide, resulting in severe poisoning. Police have launched an investigation to determine how she came to ingest the substance. Bengal Health Minister Says Food Poisoning West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has been briefed on the situation and is taking updates on Patra's health. Contradicting the medico-legal report, the Health Minister said that it was a case of food poisoning.

"She fell sick suddenly due to food poisoning, as told by her family. Doctors are trying to ascertain how she fell ill," Mukherjee said. Who Is Rekha Patra? Rekha Patra rose to national prominence during the 2024 Sandeshkhali movement, where she played an important role in protests by raising allegations of violence against women by the then-ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Impact: Bengal And Jharkhand Brace For More Rains; IMD Issues Alerts For Several Bihar Districts Till Nov 22 The BJP nominated her from the Basirhat seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which she lost. However, she made a comeback in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning the Hingalganj constituency on a BJP ticket and becoming an MLA.

In recent weeks, Patra had publicly voiced dissatisfaction with the BJP's district leadership and spoken openly about internal issues within the party. (With Inputs From Agencies)