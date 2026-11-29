Delhi Fire News: Four people were killed and two others suffered serious burn injuries after a fire engulfed an e-rickshaw charging unit in East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar early Sunday. The blaze broke out on the ground floor of a four-storey building at around 4.20 AM, trapping six men who were asleep on the premises.

According to police, the fire spread rapidly after erupting near the electrical distribution boards used to charge the e-rickshaws. The flames also destroyed four vehicles parked inside the facility. ALSO READ: Passenger Lights Diya, Performs Aarti Inside Moving Train; Railways Seeks Details After Video Goes Viral | WATCH How Did The Incident Unfold The incident came to light after Madan Lal Sharma, a local resident, contacted Farsh Bazar police station at around 4.30 am. He alerted the authorities that a building had caught fire and people could be sleeping inside. A large emergency response team, comprising four fire tenders, four ambulances, an emergency response vehicle and disaster management personnel, was sent to the location.

The six men, all tenants of the building, were sleeping in an open area on the first floor when the fire broke out. Firefighters managed to bring them out and shifted them to Dr Hedgewar Hospital. However, four of them were declared dead on arrival. The other two, who had sustained burn injuries, were later referred to GTB Hospital for specialised treatment, a police officer said, PTI reported.

One of the survivors has been identified as 50-year-old Ramveer. Police are yet to confirm the identities of the other five men. ALSO READ: Delhi House Fire: 4 Killed After Massive Flames Engulf Building In Vishwas Nagar What Happened As The Fire Broke Out Nearly 40 people living in a three-storey building in East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar were left scrambling for safety after a fire broke out. Flames and smoke engulfed the building as residents scrambled for the exits. Some were able to run out to the street via the stairs, some went up to the roof for safety. But the roof door was locked.They later forced the lock to gain entry, while some residents fled by jumping onto the roof of a neighboring building.

Local residents also joined in the rescue, using water hoses from their homes to help fight the fire until the firefighters arrived. Fire Department Launches Rescue Operation The fire department received an emergency call at 4.13 AM on Sunday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters began rescue and firefighting operations. The building was rented out by its owner, Naveen Saini, a resident of Kanti Nagar who deals in PVC granules. Preliminary suspicion suggests that the fire may have been triggered by an e-rickshaw battery being overcharged at the charging station. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established.