Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at those who, he said, are unhappy with the country's achievements and seek political power by creating discord, likening them to a sulking “naraz fufa” and suggesting that they listen to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika's songs repeatedly, perhaps for good sense to prevail.

PM Modi was addressing the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer and composer Bhupen Hazarika at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated the Prime Minister during the event. ALSO READ: Mann Ki Baat: AI, Cyber Frauds To Drugs And Bihar Museum, PM Modi Touches Upon Spectrum Of Issues Speaking about the importance of national unity, Modi said, "All of us Indians have set out with the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. Languages, cuisine, and lifestyles may differ, but our resolve is one: building a Viksit Bharat. Yes, such things do not appeal to those who dream of power through discord, who view India in fragments, and who roam around like a sulking ''naraz fufa'' over the nation's achievements. I would say that such ''naraz fufa'' should listen to Bhupen da''s songs repeatedly; perhaps good sense will prevail upon them."

Highlighting Hazarika''s contribution to India''s cultural heritage, the Prime Minister said the centenary celebrations were a tribute not only to Assam and the Northeast but also to the country''s art and collective consciousness. "Today’s event is a celebration not only of Assam and the North East but also of India’s art and our collective consciousness. It is also heartening that the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika ji, which began in Guwahati, are now concluding in the nation’s capital... My personal bond with Bhupen-da is special for another reason: while he was a great son of Assam, he was also a son-in-law of Gujarat. Naturally, when I was invited to these events, I felt a unique sense of joy. I can never forget the occasion when 11,000 artists performed the Bihu dance together," Modi said.

Recalling Assam's cultural performances that brought national and international attention to the state's artistic traditions, he said, "The entire world witnessed the cultural strength of Assam. When my Bodo brothers and sisters presented the Bagurumba dance, the world saw a magnificent facet of our diversity. When thousands of artists from the tea gardens showcased the vibrant colours of Jhumur, it naturally brought great joy to this ''chaiwala''. The talent of an entire community was revealed to the world. And today, artists from various districts of Assam have once again brought that same vibrancy and enthusiasm to the national capital, Delhi. The Government of Assam has instituted a new award in memory of Bhupen Hazarika ji, and this auspicious beginning has been marked by honouring Usha Mangeshkar."

Addressing the ceremony, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Hazarika's cultural journey as an example of national integration and thanked the Prime Minister for conferring the Bharat Ratna on the legendary artist. ALSO READ: 'Committed To Fulfil Promise To Nari Shakti': PM Modi On Women's Quota Ahead Of Special Parliament Session "Bhupen da's cultural journey was a unique example of ''Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat '... Leaving an indelible mark in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, he proved that loving one's motherland and holding Bharat Mata in one's heart are two sides of the same coin. In 2019, PM Narendra Modi ji honoured our son Bhupen Hazarika with the Bharat Ratna. On behalf of the people of Assam, I thank you profusely. Even earlier, naming the bridge between Dhola and Sadiya as Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu became a symbol of his lifelong devotion," Sarma said.

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