Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 140th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. In the address, PM Modi jotted down to combat cyber fraud, promote digital literacy, and encourage youth to overcome drug addiction. During the broadcast, the prime minister mentioned the Centre’s Sanchar Saathi platform, which he stated has assisted in preventing potential cyber frauds worth over Rs 5,000 crore. The PM further noted the increasing use of the iGOT Karmayogi digital platform by government employees, where they are learning new skills, including in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

Speaking about the drug-free youth campaign, PM Modi cited examples of young people who have overcome drug addiction through their determination and willpower. ALSO READ: 'Committed To Fulfil Promise To Nari Shakti': PM Modi On Women's Quota Ahead Of Special Parliament Session Key Highlights Of Mann Ki Baat He noted, "Mann Ki Baat serves as a platform to highlight achievements across all sections of society and regions of the country. Through it, we address societal challenges and foster public awareness." He added, "Losing a mobile phone causes significant disruption, as it stores vital contacts, photos, key documents, and other sensitive personal information."

ALSO READ: Karthigai Deepam Row: PM Modi Welcomes Supreme Court Directive To Light Lamp At Deepathoon The Prime Minister stated, "To date, the Sanchar Saathi portal has recorded over 300 million visits, and its application has been downloaded nearly 30 million times. More than 1,600 entities—including financial institutions, payment platforms, telecom operators, and law enforcement agencies are integrated with Sanchar Saathi, enabling prompt intervention to prevent cyber fraud."

PM Modi noted that the system has successfully prevented potential financial losses exceeding Rs 5,000 crore.

Highlighting the ongoing Drug-Free Youth Campaign, he pointed to inspiring stories of young individuals overcoming addiction through determination. He also underscored government employees' strong interest in modern skills, noting that the platform offers over 7,000 courses across 17 languages, including more than 200 modules dedicated to AI and emerging technologies. PM's Addresed 139th Episode In October 2025 In the previous (139th) episode broadcast on October 25, PM Modi marked 12 years of Mann Ki Baat, describing the journey as a personal pilgrimage to celebrate citizens' contributions nationwide. "For me, Mann Ki Baat is no less than a pilgrimage, a journey to closely understand and honor our people's efforts," he noted.He also emphasized collective environmental responsibility, highlighting community-led efforts that successfully revived the Hewal River in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.