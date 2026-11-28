A mobile application allegedly configured to forward bank messages and one-time passwords (OTPs) to cybercriminals overseas has emerged as a key finding in a Delhi Police investigation into an organised cyber fraud network. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has arrested five people accused of supplying mule bank accounts to an international syndicate suspected to be operating from Cambodia.

The investigation uncovered suspicious financial transactions worth around Rs 2 crore, with the entire amount being put on hold through coordinated action by the police and bank officials. The operation also helped solve two cybercrime cases registered in Andhra Pradesh.

The breakthrough came when investigators examined mobile phones seized during a raid at a hotel in Dwarka. One of the devices contained an application named 'SMS Tools', which was allegedly configured to automatically forward incoming text messages, including banking OTPs, to handlers operating abroad.

Police suspect the arrangement allowed overseas cybercriminals to remotely access and operate Indian bank accounts without being physically present in the country.

Investigators also identified seven Telegram channels allegedly being used to trade mule bank accounts. Telegram and WhatsApp conversations, cryptocurrency transaction details and other digital records recovered from the seized devices are being examined to establish the network's operations.

How The Network Moved Cyber Fraud Money

The investigation began after the Special Cell received information about a group allegedly arranging bank accounts for cybercriminals to receive money obtained through online fraud.

Investigators traced some members of the network to a hotel in Dwarka, where they were allegedly using a private bank account to route fraudulent proceeds. A subsequent raid led to the arrest of five suspects.

According to police, the accused procured bank accounts and supplied them to cybercriminals for receiving and transferring money on behalf of overseas handlers. The funds were allegedly moved through multiple transactions, a process known as layering, to make their trail difficult to trace.