- Five arrested for supplying mule bank accounts to fraudsters.
- 'SMS Tools' app forwarded banking OTPs to overseas handlers.
- Rs 2 crore in suspicious transactions put on hold.
A mobile application allegedly configured to forward bank messages and one-time passwords (OTPs) to cybercriminals overseas has emerged as a key finding in a Delhi Police investigation into an organised cyber fraud network. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has arrested five people accused of supplying mule bank accounts to an international syndicate suspected to be operating from Cambodia.
The investigation uncovered suspicious financial transactions worth around Rs 2 crore, with the entire amount being put on hold through coordinated action by the police and bank officials. The operation also helped solve two cybercrime cases registered in Andhra Pradesh.
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App Found Forwarding Banking Messages Overseas
The breakthrough came when investigators examined mobile phones seized during a raid at a hotel in Dwarka. One of the devices contained an application named 'SMS Tools', which was allegedly configured to automatically forward incoming text messages, including banking OTPs, to handlers operating abroad.
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Police suspect the arrangement allowed overseas cybercriminals to remotely access and operate Indian bank accounts without being physically present in the country.
Investigators also identified seven Telegram channels allegedly being used to trade mule bank accounts. Telegram and WhatsApp conversations, cryptocurrency transaction details and other digital records recovered from the seized devices are being examined to establish the network's operations.
How The Network Moved Cyber Fraud Money
The investigation began after the Special Cell received information about a group allegedly arranging bank accounts for cybercriminals to receive money obtained through online fraud.
Investigators traced some members of the network to a hotel in Dwarka, where they were allegedly using a private bank account to route fraudulent proceeds. A subsequent raid led to the arrest of five suspects.
According to police, the accused procured bank accounts and supplied them to cybercriminals for receiving and transferring money on behalf of overseas handlers. The funds were allegedly moved through multiple transactions, a process known as layering, to make their trail difficult to trace.
Two Andhra Pradesh Cases Linked, Rs 2 Crore Put On Hold
During the investigation, police detected suspicious transactions amounting to approximately Rs 2 crore in a mule bank account. The IFSO unit coordinated with bank officials to put the entire amount on hold.
The account was also linked to two cybercrime cases registered in Andhra Pradesh, which investigators managed to work out during the operation.
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Five Arrested, Probe Into Overseas Handlers Continues
The five arrested accused have been identified as Anish Khan (31), Intekhab (27), Altaf Hussain (45), Md Mahfuzar Rahman (41) and Izhar Alam (34).
Police seized six mobile phones, a cheque book and digital evidence linked to the seven Telegram channels. Investigators are now examining the devices to identify other people involved, trace the movement of fraudulent funds and establish the role of suspected handlers in Cambodia.
The investigation is continuing, with police also looking into the possible involvement of additional mule accounts and other members of the suspected international cybercrime network.