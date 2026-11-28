A suspected operative linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (MeM) was arrested during a covert operation in Delhi. News18 reported that the accused, whose name reflects as "Umar" on social media, was social media platforms to radicalise youth. After becoming freinds on social media, Umar used to incite them to carry out terror activities.

The intelligence aggencies handed over the accused to Delhi Police Special Cell. The preliminary probe found that Umar, who was in contact with several youth through WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram, was radicalising youngesters and encouraged them to carry out terror activities.

ALSO READ: Kashmir: 3 LeT Workers Held In Shopian As Terror Recruitment Bid Foiled; 2 Grenades, 20 AK-47 Rounds Seized His digital footprint showed that he was associated with a digital network allegedly linked to a terror group backed by Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The secuirty agencies also questioned individuals associated with Umar, however, no further suspects were identified. According to officials, he was in touch with a Pakistan-based handler. The investigating officials were attempting to trace him. Suspected JeM Operative Held In Vadodara The development came a day after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a suspected JeM operative with an assault weapon and ammunition in Vadodara, foiling an alleged plot to attack security establishments, including the Indian Air Force station in the city. Delhi officials were examining whether Umar has any connection with Vadodara terror network.

ALSO READ: Gujarat ATS Arrests Jaish Terrorist Planning To Attack Vadodara IAF Station; AK-47, 25 Cartridges, JeM Flag Recovered The accused, Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin (22) of Karimganj in Assam, was nabbed near a hotel on Halol-Vadodara Road on Thursday night while he was returning from Dahod after collecting the AK-47-like rifle through a 'dead drop', Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Joshi said. A dead drop is a method of passing items or information at a secret location without face-to-face contact.

According to the ATS, the team recovered an automatic assault rifle resembling an AK-47, two empty magazines, three live cartridges, a flag of Jaish-e-Mohammed, two mobile phones, SIM cards and Rs 20,000 in cash from the accused. During interrogation, it came to light that the accused was allegedly tasked with attacking the gate of the IAF station in Vadodara, and photographs of the establishment were recovered from his mobile phone, the official said. The ATS had received a tip-off that a man from outside Gujarat, allegedly associated with the JeM, was in contact with his handler and planning a terrorist attack on security establishments in the state, Joshi told reporters.

(With PTI Inputs)